Dreamscape — Cypress Inn

CYPRESS INN

CARMEL, CALIFORNIA

Cypress Inn is an elegant pet-friendly boutique hotel located in the heart of Carmel, a place where dogs can run free on beautiful Carmel Beach, walk on leash throughout the quaint village, and often find water bowls and doggie treats along the way. Doggie pick-up bags and a spot to wash off your pet after a romp on the beach are located in the Courtyard at Cypress Inn. An iconic landmark since 1929, and owned for more than 20 years by legendary singer, actress, and animal activist Doris Day, everything about the Cypress Inn evokes the Golden Age of Hollywood. The interior design of all 44 guestrooms and suites, including the coveted Queen Tower with its impeccable views, fuses Hollywood glam with Spanish-Moroccan overtones. When it comes time for cocktails and dinner head to Terry’s Lounge. Named after Doris Day’s son, here you find outdoor dining as well as indoor seating, a fully stocked bar, and live music in the living room and, on Sundays, on the patio. During our stay we were upgraded to the King Deluxe Partial Ocean View on the second floor. This fabulous room features a romantic king canopy bed, small table and chairs, gas fireplace, wet bar, and Jacuzzi bath tub/shower combination. The French doors open out to a large private veranda with a table and chairs. The partial ocean view from the veranda offers a spectacular place to sit and watch the sunset and is one of their most-requested rooms. Rates from $329 (Pets: $30 for 1, $50 for 2, $70 for 3, per night). Lincoln & 7th Street, Carmel, California. Tel: 831-624-3871. cypress-inn.com

You may also enjoy