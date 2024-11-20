Sounding Mighty Fine | Sonos

Audio technology levels up with Sonos, just listen to the clarity and balance of its personal and home-theater systems. The Ace + Beam Entertainment Set with the beam soundbar connects to your TV, remote, and other home-theater devices via the app for easy, immersive surround sound. Or tune in with Sonos’s suave Ace headphones, designed for comfort, long battery life, and flawlessly clear sound and calling. From its California HQ, Sonos is building great tech, and doing it with recycled materials, eco packaging, supply-chain responsibility, and an open commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. $900. sonos.com

You May Also Enjoy