Home » Sounding Mighty Fine | Sonos

Sounding Mighty Fine | Sonos

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
by Kelsy Chauvin
Sonos Ace + Beam Soundbar

Audio technology levels up with Sonos, just listen to the clarity and balance of its personal and home-theater systems. The Ace + Beam Entertainment Set with the beam soundbar connects to your TV, remote, and other home-theater devices via the app for easy, immersive surround sound. Or tune in with Sonos’s suave Ace headphones, designed for comfort, long battery life, and flawlessly clear sound and calling. From its California HQ, Sonos is building great tech, and doing it with recycled materials, eco packaging, supply-chain responsibility, and an open commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. $900. sonos.com

 

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Related Articles

Wine Worth Celebrating | Iron Horse Vineyards

Rainbow Railroad | For LGBTQ People At Risk

Get Carried Away

Great Gays Heat-Changing Mug

Smart Tags from Apple

Celebrate Pride In Antarctica

Wax Poetic with Edgewater Candles

Editor's Pick

Sounding Mighty Fine | Sonos
by Kelsy Chauvin
Wine Worth Celebrating | Iron Horse Vineyards
by Kelsy Chauvin
Rainbow Railroad | For LGBTQ People At Risk
by Kelsy Chauvin

For You

Transfixed By Tasmania
by Emily Pennington
Nocs Provisions
by Our Editors
Exciting Summer Events in the Sullivan Catskills!
by Keith langston

Conditions

New York
moderate rain
92%
13.6mp/h
100%
39°F
41°
37°
39°
Fri
39°
Sat
47°
Sun
45°
Mon
49°
Tue
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.