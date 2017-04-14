Amor a la Mexicana… in PUERTO VALLARTA

The birth of Puerto Vallarta as an international destination was the result of one of the raciest affairs to come out of Hollywood, so it is no surprise that the cobblestone-street-city is now one of the most popular locations for romantic getaways.

The city is Mexico’s only beach destination that boasts a gayborhood in its Zona Romantica, home to a broad array of cafe, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, as well as hotels and operators with an LGBT clientele.

Same-sex marriage is legal in Puerto Vallarta. Most resorts, like the Almar Resort, Casa Velas or the Costa Sur Hotel and Spa, which has already hosted over 2,000 same-sex weddings, have in-house wedding planners who can fulfill every want and need of any bridezilla, male or female, plus coordinate plenty of things with enough local flavor to spare for guests to do in between wedding activities.

Alternative locations such as Vallarta Adventure’s Las Caletas clove offersa private middle-of-the-ocean location under the star and on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

Destination weddings offer couples the romance of making their vows close to the romantic ocean waters and the background of the perfect magical sunset. There is no better place for that to happen than in Puerto Vallarta where every sunset is picture perfect, look it up #PuertoVallartaSunset.

Those looking for a destination honeymoon will find that Puerto Vallarta is the ideal destination for those looking for secluded hideaways with luxurious amenities and the great outdoors. Boutique properties like Casa Velas, Casa Cupula or Garlands del Rio offer a Mexican-villa feel with the amenities of a world-class stay. Contracting a yachts by Mike’s Charters offers lovers the opportunity to circle the Bay of Banderas for sunset cruise.

Puerto Vallarta is also an ultimate bachelor/bachelorette getaway. With over 360 restaurants, 5-Dimond or a taco tour across the city, this is a foodie’s paradise. Outdoor enthusiasts can practice pretty much every sport as the city is located on the skirts of the Sierra Madre and the shores of the Bay of Banderas, local operators offer air, land and water sports. And the night life, from a burgeoning theatre scene to bars to clubs and adult entertainment, Puerto Vallarta is home to many artists and planner who can produce any themed night to enhance a private celebration.

GAY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

Puerto Vallarta Food Tours – A 3-hour food tasting and walking tours offers a local’s view into Puerto Vallarta’s culture through its delicious and intricate cuisine, rich history and stunning architecture. www.puertovallartafoodtours.com

Gay Bar-Hopping Tour – The friendly and professional gay staff organizes a guided immersion in gay Puerto Vallarta’s nightclubs, a wonderful experience to meet people from all over the world and enjoy Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant nightlife. www.gayvallartabarhopping.com

Diana’s Tour – Diana DeCoste offers a popular gay and lesbian cruise. Tickets sell out quickly, thus it’s best to book it in advance. www.dianastours.com

Private Beach Clubs – Safire Ocean Club and Mantamar Beach Club are located along the popular Los Muertos Beach, where the ocean meets the cobble stone streets of the old town and lush mountains in the backdrop. Both offer adult-only gay-friendly private oceanfront playgrounds. www.sapphire.mx / www.mantamarvallarta.com

GAY-FRIENDLY HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS

Casa Velas (Marina) has become, through the years, an iconic place in Puerto Vallarta. This luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel for adults-only features a private ocean beach, several Jacuzzis, an organic garden which provides fresh ingredients for the restaurant, a golf and pools. www.hotelcasavelas.com

Casa Cupula Gay Hotel Boutique Guesthouse (Southside/Amapas) -Branded as a luxury boutique hotel for gay men, lesbians and friends, this location combines the intimate service of a B&B, the fine decor of a boutique hotel and the comfortable ambience of a guesthouse. www.casacupula.com

Costa Sur (South) with more than 30 years in existence it was one of the first hotels built in the South Shore of Puerto Vallarta, overlooking one of the most beautiful beaches on Banderas Bay. One of the most unique features in Costa Sur is the property’s private beach which has become popular for same sex weddings. www.costasurpuertovallarta.com

Additional information on Puerto Vallarta is available at www.visitpuertovallarta.com