Top Posts
Home Destination Key West Ring in the New Year in Key West

Ring in the New Year in Key West

Key West is the place to be for New Year’s celebrations that include unique, joyful festivities to welcome in 2023!

The Red Shoe Drop in Key West (Photo: Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Key West is the place to be for New Year’s celebrations that include unique, joyful festivities to welcome in 2023! Join renowned drag queen, Sushi, for the 25th year of “Red Shoe Drop” events. At the Bourbon St. Pub complex on Duval St., attendees can expect live street performances and banter from host Sushi who will sit atop the famous big red shoe as it is lowered from the pub’s balcony to the street below.

Female impersonator Gary Marion, known as “Sushi,” descends in a large replica of a women’s high heel shoe. (Photo: Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Another fun option for visitors to Key West is to stop by Sloppy Joe’s Bar to watch as a giant conch shell is lowered at the strike of midnight. Spend the evening and enjoy a rooftop celebration hosted by DJ Sanaris, and dance the night away before and after the giant clock counts down to 2023.

Crowds jam Duval Street outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar to welcome in the New Year (Photo: Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

In Key West’s Historic Seaport a different lowering of sorts is set to occur at the Schooner Wharf Bar. Just seconds before midnight, a “pirate wench,” will also be lowered from the top of a ship’s mast on the water. As the clock strikes twelve, her descent will be accompanied by the sounds of cannons. Additional events at Schooner’s include live music, dancing, and festivities.

Other exciting ways to ring in the New Year in Key West are also available. Watch as a huge replica of a key lime wedge will be dropped into a huge margarita glass at the Ocean Key Resort & Spa on the Sunset Pier. This celebration will also host The Beatle Band for an evening of live music. See a flight attendant drop into a replica aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, or catch the “tuna drop” at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon

Evalena Worthington being lowered from the mast of a ship at the Schooner Wharf Bar (Photo: Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Looking for more New Year’s Eve and other events in Key West and the Florida Keys? Find a complete list here.

You May Also Enjoy:

Ask A Local: Key West

Ask a Local: Key West

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Celebrating Love In… gay Key West

October 15, 2017
Serena Fackos

Key West Concierge – Serena Fackos of NYAH (Not Your Average Hotel)

November 15, 2017

Key West Fantasy Fest Goes Virtual For All to Enjoy!

October 10, 2020

Naked Paddleboarding in Key West

October 16, 2017

Pack Your Bags for the Florida Keys!

December 24, 2019

Key West Film Festival Returns this November 2019

October 10, 2019
Key West Beach

Ask a Local: Key West

August 12, 2019