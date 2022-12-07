Key West is the place to be for New Year’s celebrations that include unique, joyful festivities to welcome in 2023! Join renowned drag queen, Sushi, for the 25th year of “Red Shoe Drop” events. At the Bourbon St. Pub complex on Duval St., attendees can expect live street performances and banter from host Sushi who will sit atop the famous big red shoe as it is lowered from the pub’s balcony to the street below.

Another fun option for visitors to Key West is to stop by Sloppy Joe’s Bar to watch as a giant conch shell is lowered at the strike of midnight. Spend the evening and enjoy a rooftop celebration hosted by DJ Sanaris, and dance the night away before and after the giant clock counts down to 2023.

In Key West’s Historic Seaport a different lowering of sorts is set to occur at the Schooner Wharf Bar. Just seconds before midnight, a “pirate wench,” will also be lowered from the top of a ship’s mast on the water. As the clock strikes twelve, her descent will be accompanied by the sounds of cannons. Additional events at Schooner’s include live music, dancing, and festivities.

Other exciting ways to ring in the New Year in Key West are also available. Watch as a huge replica of a key lime wedge will be dropped into a huge margarita glass at the Ocean Key Resort & Spa on the Sunset Pier. This celebration will also host The Beatle Band for an evening of live music. See a flight attendant drop into a replica aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, or catch the “tuna drop” at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon.

Looking for more New Year’s Eve and other events in Key West and the Florida Keys? Find a complete list here.

