The Power of Pride and Polo

Celebrating 15 Years of the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

by Christine Diana Diaz & Kirstie Pike
It was inspiring to meet LGBTQ+ athletes and allies from all over the world, all coming together for a common cause.

The LEXUS International Gay Polo Tournament is more than just a sporting event—it’s a joyful combination of competition, community, and culture.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the Gay Polo League (GPL), with a milestone celebration that took place April 24–26 in Wellington, Florida. Nearly 2,000 people gathered at the exclusive Patagones Polo Club for a weekend to support polo with pride.

Kristie & Christine (Photo courtesy of RSC)

Renowned as one of the most unique and exciting social/sporting highlights of the season, the three-day event attracts a global cross-section of attendees and 16 world-class polo players from countries including the U.S., England, France, Germany, Canada, Peru, and Argentina. It was everything we hoped it would be and more.

Kirstie and I had never been to a polo match, let alone one that was LGBTQ+ inclusive and made you feel so celebrated. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little intimidated at first. We knew little about the sport, and weren’t sure what to expect, but the moment we arrived at the 15th Annual Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament in Wellington, Florida, we were immediately welcomed and embraced like family.

The weekend kicked off on Thursday, April 24, with the Polo Players Reception, an invitation-only, black-tie event for sponsors, players, and GPL members. Held at Patagones Polo Club, this set the tone for the weekend. GPL founder Chip McKenney shared the story of how the league has grown over the past 15 years and educated us on the sport, including how GPL plays by USPA rules, features mixed-gender teams, and embraces diversity across every level of competition. Fun Fact: This is one of the few Olympic sports that has mixed gendered teams!

It was inspiring to meet LGBTQ+ athletes and allies from all over the world, all coming together for a common cause. The energy was infectious and after getting to ride the horses during practice the next day, I (Christine) found myself completely hooked. The sport looked so fun and surprisingly accessible. Practicing with the team had me wondering if maybe I’d want to participate in the future.

Competing at the GPL Tournament (photo Courtesy RSC Equestrian Media)

Friday night was WIGSTOCK, held at the Museum of Polo & Hall of Fame. We danced to DJ Citizen Jane, served wig realness, and joined in fundraising efforts for the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF). Supporting EJAF, which is one of the most impactful organizations in the fight for LGBTQ+ healthcare and HIV/AIDS treatment, was a beautiful reminder that this weekend is as much about purpose as it is about celebrating. GPL has raised over $100,000 for EJAF and continues to uplift critical causes through its events.

Polo Spectators (Photo courtesy of GPL)

Saturday brought the main event: the tournament. The field was transformed into a living rainbow, with high fashion, festive tailgates, and non-stop entertainment. The opening ceremony featured a powerful lineup of community performers, including the South Florida Pride Marching Band, Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, Cheer Fort Lauderdale—and a grand entrance from the newest Lexus GX model, sleek and stylish as ever.

A Lexus Fan courtesy of GPL

Lexus, a long-time partner of GPL and the title sponsor of the weekend, showed up in full force once again championing inclusion, visibility, and representation both on and off the field. Their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is not just symbolic, it’s intentional and impactful. They’ve helped create an experience that feels both luxurious and deeply welcoming.

From our seat in the VIP tent, we had the perfect view of the action. We cheered for our favorite players, and stomped divots with champagne in hand. We even got to witness Cherry Knoll Farms win the day making the whole experience even more unforgettable.

Lexus and PLayers

Whether you’re a seasoned fan or walking into your first match and a newbie like us, the Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament offers an extraordinary mix of education, elegance, and energy. It was hands down one of the most welcoming and fun weekends we’ve experienced and we can’t wait to follow along with the next tournaments and see what next year brings.

A heartfelt thank you to Lexus, the GPL team, and the incredible athletes who showed us what inclusion in sport really looks like.

You can also join the fun this coming September 3-6 2025 In Lexington Kentucky.

Click here for complete info! https://www.gaypolo.com

