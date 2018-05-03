Top Posts
Home Africa The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town’s bountiful panoramas and rich culture have found a home in a hotel that manages to be unconventional and industrial, while also elegant and beautiful. The Silo is located along the Victoria and Albert Waterfront in an old grain silo constructed in 1924. The 28 rooms, which come in seven categories, are unique in their outfittings and provide plush design and bright colors. One of the first things people notice are the mind-blowing windows that bubble out and reveal stunning views of the Atlantic, Robben Island, and Table Mountain. The hotel is situated above the new Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, soon to be the largest collection of African art on the continent. Book an appointment at The Silo Spa for a treatment before visiting The Willaston Bar and Granary Café on the 6th floor. After a day exploring all this beautiful city has to offer, enjoy a glass of South African La Residence, Rosé and some crudité by the pool at The Silo Rooftop Bar & Restaurant. Silo rooms from $950 in low season to $11,170 for penthouse in high season. Silo Square, V & A Waterfront. Tel: +27-21-670-0500. www.theroyalportfolio.com

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Belmond Casa De Sierra Nevada, San Miguel De Allende, Mexico

March 18, 2016

Hotel Therapy: Hotel Nikko, San Francisco

February 17, 2016

Auberge Du Jeu De Paume Chantilly, France

July 11, 2017
Victoria Falls - Eric Licensed

South Africa: The Bush is Just the Beginning

July 28, 2017

Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel Washington D.C.

April 21, 2017

Hotel Therapy: Mii amo in Sedona, Arizona

October 13, 2016

Hotel Therapy: Paresa Resort, Phuket, Thailand

October 24, 2016