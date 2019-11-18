SWISS International Air Lines Helps Protect Our Planet

Lately, the aviation industry has been making strides to reduce its environmental impact. This is due in part to travelers, like yourselves, who care about protecting our planet. In fact, a study recently found that 87% of travelers want more sustainable travel options. Luckily, SWISS International Air Lines has just created a new option for travelers who want to do their part. In partnership with Lufthansa’s Innovation Hub, SWISS now offers the “Compensaid” option in their booking portal. Here, flyers can help support the use of alternative jet fuels by the SWISS fleet. For many travelers, they still don’t know that alternative fuels are already in use for airlines.

The problem, according to SWISS, is:

The industrywide use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has been thwarted due to the volumes available, and the high costs of producing them. Only a few refineries in the world are currently capable of manufacturing SAF to the certified standards required and in sufficient quantities.

When travelers invest in the Compensaid program, they’re helping SWISS fuel their planes with SAF, without having to dramatically increase ticket prices. The airline even has a commitment to convert the funds in Compensaid into SAF within 6 months of the passenger’s donation.

SWISS also offers passengers another option if they don’t wish to contribute to sustainable fuel. The airline has a partnership with MyClimate, an organization that helps fund various environmental projects around the world. They partake in everything from installing solar panels, to protecting coral reefs and restoring mangrove forests. You can find the MyClimate option on the SWISS booking portal, where you can tally what the carbon footprint of your flight is, and then offset it by investing MyClimate’s sustainable initiatives.

The next time you book a flight, feel good about your trip by knowing that you’re helping the environment and the future of the aviation industry. And for anyone really interested, here is the full report on alternative jet fuel from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.