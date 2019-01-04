Top Five Things to do While Cruising on the Symphony of the Seas

I went on my first ever cruise experience, earlier this year, onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. I was initially a bit worried that I would get bored being on the ship for a week, but that fear quickly dissipated as soon as I boarded and was greeted with a welcome glass of champagne! The ship is huge and had everything I could ever imagine I needed, and a whole lot more!

Symphony of the Seas will actually surprise you with endless activities, vast array of shows, restaurants, shops, and bars. Taking the title of the largest cruise ship in the world, it has the capacity to host 6,680 guests with its 18 decks, 25 pools, and 2,200 dedicated crewmembers. There so much to see and do onboard, yet guests will be amazed to learn that it is so spacious that you can still find areas to have some quiet time too.

With so much to do onboard, you may want to prioritize a few things that shouldn’t be missed. Here are the top five things to do on the Symphony of the Seas, and trust me…it was not easy to narrow it down to only five.

1. NEIGHBOURHOODS

The ship is separated into seven distinct neighbourhoods, including: The Boardwalk, Pool and Sports zone, Central Park, Royal Promenade, Entertainment Place, Youth Zone, Vitality Spa and Fitness Center. The Boardwalk is a must see. Not only does it have a Sugar Beach candy and ice cream shop, and the Arcade, but it’s also the home of the AquaTheater, where you can see the outdoor aqua show, HiRo. The high-flying feats, unexpected stunts, and amazing acrobatics, along with stunning ocean views. This experience is nothing short of amazing.

2. LIVELY ENTERTAINMENT

The Royal Caribbean has taken entertainment to the next level with a variety of shows, including “Flight: Dare to Dream,” a cutting-edge 3D flying technology show about air travel; “1977”—an ice-skating show, and the Broadway production “Hairspray,” playing in the ship’s Broadway-style, 1401 seat theatre, and the AquaTheater. If that’s not enough, Symphony of the Seas also has a comedy club, jazz club, and karaoke bar.

3. RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Symphony of the Seas has more than 20 restaurant options ranging from burger joints, to sushi, to a high-end steakhouse. There are also 42 bars and lounges for your drinking pleasure, making it difficult to choose which one to go to first. One of the coolest and most unique is the Bionic Bar, a venue featuring two robot bartenders who make drinks to order with a combination of 30 spirits and 21 mixers!

4. SLIDES

Symphony of the Seas is the home of the tallest slide at sea, the Ultimate Abyss, which is a 10-story test of courage. You slide down on a mat through a tunnel filled with unique lights and sounds. Definitely do this one before you stop by one of the 42 bars and lounges for a cocktail. The ship also has a variety of amazing water slides, in case you need to cool down from a long day in the sun.

5. VITALITY SPA

If you are on a cruise ship, chances are that you are in need of some time away to decompress. At the Vitality Spa, you have access to everything from signature facials to massages. It’s the perfect spot to relax and rejuvenate. You may even want to make an extra visit on your last day, in order to avoid that feeling of needing a vacation, after your vacation. They offer everything, from amazing facials and bamboo massages to manicures, a hair salon, and even a medi-spa. There is also a thermal spa suite with heated tile beds, dry sauna, and steam rooms. The spa is attached to a fully equipped fitness center in case you want to work off all the amazing food onboard.

In 2019, Symphony of the Seas will be sailing from Miami, Florida offering 3-7 day cruises to Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean, including stops in St. Maarten, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Cozumel Mexico, just to name a few. Visit https://www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-itineraries-2019 for sailings to and from your favorite destinations.

This article was written by Barry Hoy (aka asianmapleleaf), ambassador of all things travel. Barry was born and raised in Toronto and currently lives in New York City. Follow his adventures on asianmapleleaf.com or on Instagram @asianmapleleaf.