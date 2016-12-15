In A Winter Wonderland: New York State

Only in New York State can you see a Broadway show in the world’s greatest city, drive a few hours to ski the greatest vertical drop in the Northeast, and experience a world class spa and award-winning winery all in the same trip. It’s all here, and only here in New York State.

OUTDOOR FUN, WHATEVER THE SEASON

New York has over 50 downhill ski areas, more than any other state. There’s skiing for every skill level within an hour of every major city. Whiteface in the Adirondacks is higher than any ski mountain in the east. Hunter Mountain in the Catskills is the “Snowmaking Capital of the World.” Holiday V alley in Chautauqua-Allegheny was rated 5th best resort in the Eastern US and Canada by SKI Magazine. Some mountains even have LGBT ski weekends, like Bristol Mountain in the charming Finger Lakes town of Canandaigua.

Slope-side accommodations statewide range from cozy inns to full-service resorts. Scenic cross-country skiing and snowshoeing is available at ski resorts, state parks and rail trails. Some of the best snowmobiling in the world is in the Thousand Islands’ Tug Hill Plateau which averages 16 feet of snowfall a year.

PAMPER YOURSELF

New York City’s best hotels are often available at lower rates during the winter months. Luxury spa resorts like Mirbeau Inn & Spa in the Finger Lakes and Mirror Lake Inn in the Adirondacks provide warm romantic getaways. Fairytales come true at Oheka Castle overlooking Long Island Sound. The boutique Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has themed rooms from the Wizard of Oz to I Dream of Jeannie.

When it comes to food and drink, dine in one of the four restaurants of the Hudson Valley’s Culinary Institute of America, home to more master chefs than any place in the world. Taste world renowned ice wines along the Niagara Wine Trail, rated the state’s most cutting-edge wine region by the New York Times.

SHOWS & SHOPPING

Winter is a great time to score tickets to some of the Big Apple’s most in-demand shows. Upstate, historic venues like Capital-Saratoga’s Palace and Proctor Theaters light up winter nights with theater, music, dance and comedy.

Outlet centers with swanky designers include Woodbury Common in the Hudson Valley and Tanger Outlet on Long Island. The town ofHudson boasts some of the world’s best antiquing. The Central New York town of Sharon Springs hosts the Beekman 1802 Mercantile, the flagship store of the Fabulous Beekman Boys, as well as fine dining and lodging at the American Hotel.

FOR THE KIDS, AND THE KIDS IN ALL OF US

New York offers a break from the ordinary, whether for families off from school or simply the young at heart. Activities in the Adirondacks include bobsled rides at Lake Placid’s Olympic Sports Complex to dogsled rides on a frozen lake. The unique ice bikes at Buffalo’s Canalside in the Greater Niagara region were featured on The Today Show. In the Finger Lakes, the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester lets you explore the National Toy Hall of Fame, and the Coming Museum of Glass features hot glass shows and glassmaking workshops.

The calendar bursts with special events, from the top rated Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, to holiday celebrations like Long Island’s Charles Dickens Festival and the Troy Victorian Stroll in the Capital-Saratoga region.

COOL WEATHER FUN FOR EVERYONE!

For fun all year round, New York State has so much for the LGBT community to call our own, and the cooler weather means the fun only gets hotter.

Plan your New York State getaway at iloveny.com/lgbt

