Great Stuff For The Consummate Traveler

POP PHOTOGRAPHY

Get a little retro when taking your vacation photos with Polaroid’s latest entry into the hot trend of on-the-go photo studios. The new SnapTouch Instant Print Digital Camera allows users to snap, record, edit, print, and share moments using Bluetooth connectivity with the Polaroid Print App so you can post directly to social media or have fun with the built-in printer that creates 2×3″ adhesive images anywhere you go. Six colors, $179.99. www.polaroid.com

BOOM BOOM BASS

Make a statement this summer when you bring along the Mini Omni Jacket—the latest from the everything-proof speaker brand Altec Lansing. It’s rugged enough to be thrown in a pool (it floats), dropped off a bike, tumbled through the sand, or even dragged through a pride parade. This little Bluetooth device adds a kaleidoscope of sound and color to any event. The speaker comes with a universal clamp mount so you can attach it to your bike, and it also offers an option to synch with another Altec speaker to maximize the audio experience. $150. www.alteclansing.com

PUT A CORK IN IT

Elevate your water-bottle game with Corkcicle, an innovative design-focused company whose bottles make a thirst-quenching style statement. The canteen, which comes in an ever-evolving lineup of colors, keeps drinks cold for up to 25 hours while keeping hot beverages warm for up to 12. Its no-slip bottom and easy-grip flat sides make this bottle nearly foolproof and particularly handy while traveling. Best of all, the stainlesssteal is proven to be healthier to reuse than plastic counterparts. 9, 16, 25, or 60 oz. $19.95-$49.95. www.corkcicle.com

TAKE NOTE

Based on the notebooks used by literary giants in Paris during the turn of the 2oth-century, Italian-made Moleskin paper pads have become the traveler’s go-to accessory. Capture those memorable moments abroad by spending some time during your adventures to write down a few words or sketch a picture. These artfully bound notebooks will become a treasure to keep with you for a lifetime. www.moleskin.com

LEATHER FETISH

Harken back to the days of when leather craftsmanship was a trade that inspired beautiful design and functionality. Owned by four brothers who honor their grandfather, Ezra Arthur, by crafting lifestyle accessories worthy of his name, every product is constructed of only the highest quality leathers, each chosen for their rich luster and natural strength. The No. 6 Wallet represents their philosophy down to the last stitch. 100% leather with no linings, rubber, or glue. Lifetime warranty on stitching. Handcrafted in UsA. 4.5″ × 3.25″ × .35″. $125, +$20 for monogram. www.ezraarthur.com