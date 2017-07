The Palm Beaches in South Florida is what living the good life is all about! Join us as we take a tour of the chic hotels, cultural attractions, LGBT nightlife, and outdoor activities that attract visitors from around the world to this stunning destination. With one of the most welcoming LBGT communities in the USA, The Palm Beaches is also home to the Gay Polo League, international cuisine, great shopping, and people who make you feel like part of the family.

Your browser does not support the video tag.