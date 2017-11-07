Holiday Gift Guide

CLEAN AIR CONNECTED

You open the door to your home after a few weeks away and immediately the stale air hits you. Come back to freshness with Philips’ Series 200i Connected Air Purifier that can be programmed to clean and circulate air during your time away. On the way home from the airport, pull up the app, and turn the sleek machine on to eliminate up to 99.79% of airborne bacteria, virus, odors, pollen, allergens, and much more with its pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and the active carbon filter that reduces gases and odors. White and Black. $399. www.philips.com

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

Comfortable in-ear headphones are hard to come by, but JBL is hoping to change that with their Reflect Aware noise-cancelling sport earphones that can be worn while working out (sweat-proof material) or while listening to your nightly Podcast before bed. You’ll never feel discomfort thanks to their ergonomic design that snugly fits in your ear. The noise cancelling can also be adjusted to three levels, blocking out unnecessary background noise (including airplane noise) and, best of all, the sound-blocking power comes from your phone, not an external battery, so no need to charge seperately. $199.99. www.jbl.com

STAY SPARKLING

Sodastream is great for sparkilng water lovers, or anyone who likes to add a splash of soda to his or her cocktail. The Power Metal Machine is the Israeli company’s answer for those who want to ensure that their kitchen remains ultra-modern, stylish, and not over-filled. Designed by Yves Béhar, the sleek machine’s metal design is as sparkling as the onetouch beverage. You’ll save time and money, too. One C02 cartridge guarantees you’ll make 60 liters of sparkling water or any number of soda flavors. $149.99. www.sodastreamusa.com

WHAT DO YOU MEME?

In this new game, What Do You Meme? friends and family will definitely have some blushing moments when they compete in real life to create the funniest memes. The rules are simple. Each round, a rotating judge plays a Photo Card and everyone else plays a Caption Card to complete the meme. The judge decides the funniest pairing, and whoever played the winning Caption Card wins the round. $29.99. www.whatdoyoumeme.com

HOLIDAY TREATS THAT KEEP ON GIVING

Chuck’s Famous Brownies has teamed up with Gods Love We Deliver to create sumptuous and decadent treats for a good cause. Working in the organization’s SoHo kitchen, the box sets with 4, 8, 12, or 24 of these three-ounce squares make sweet presents for friends, loved ones this holiday season. Pack on those preservativefree calories knowing that each dollar you spend helps the organization continue to provide meals and nutrition counseling to those too sick to shop or cook for themselves in the NYC metropolitan area. $19, $24, $40, and $75. www.glwd.org/store

HEAVEN SCENT

Bring home this modern-day consciously designed candle that is crafted by the fine folks at PHLUR who have been reengineering the fragrance market. Housed in a unique, ceramic orb that converts into an hourglass shape when opened, this line gives your house an extra oomph when celebrating the holiday season. Guests will delight in the three new scents: Claremont, Howl, and Annica that can be paired with their debut scents of Olmsted & Vaux, Hepcat, and Hanami. $65. www.phlur.com

EVERYBODY WAKE-UP

Redefine your wake-up call with the sleek iHome Dual Charger with charging capabilities for an Apple Watch and other devices. The contemporary aesthetic brings much-needed style to the alarmclock game. Bluetooth wireless connection, built-in mic, voice echo cancellation, and Melody the voice-powered personal music assistant, all work together to create a hotel-worthy wake-up system. Sleep comfortably knowing your phone is charging in the dock and your watch is right nearby, ready to go. $130. www.ihome.com

NAUGHTY OR NICE

Have you’ve been naughty or nice this year? You can be both with the Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lump of Kohl and Lump of Gold 3 Piece Body Cream Set. The married gay couple who traded in their high-paying careers in New York City to work a farm upstate have truly perfected their goat milk soaps. You may have to check your list once or twice to see which person really deserves this natural blend of ingredients for a lusciously smooth finish. $61. www.evine.com

(BELVEDERE)RED

It’s all about the spirit of giving this holiday season. So when you bring a bottle of vodka to a friend or family member’s home, make sure that they know that you also care about spreading good taste through charity. (BELVEDERE)RED Limited-Edition Bottle supports the critical work for The Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa. With its audacious sleek red color and stunning pearl-matte finish, the bottle makes for both a striking and meaningful holiday gift. $29/750 mL. www.belvederevodka.com

SECURE SACK

Great for either your morning commute or a trip around the world, the XD Design Bobby Anti-Theft Backpack puts your mind at ease with its creative design that detracts sticky fingers. Complete with hidden zippers, slash-proof materials, and tucked-away pockets, thieves will regret trying to snatch your valuables. The comfortable and spacious knapsack also includes other much-needed features including waterproof fabric, and a layer of breathable cushioning that makes a sweaty back a thing of the past. Additionally, connect your charger to the integrated USB port to get power on the go. (Charger not included) $94.95. www.uncommongoods.com