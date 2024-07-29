Monday, July 29, 2024
L'Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe

L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe

at Le Castille Hotel Paris

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
L'Assaggio's Bolognese Sauce (Photo by Tatiana Goskova)

L’ASSAGGIO RESTAURANT Pasta Bolognese Sauce

Italy comes to Paris at Le Castille Hotel Paris. Part of the Starhotels group of highend hotels based in Italy, Le Castille is their only property in Paris. The hotel is also a favorite of the fashion elite during fashion week, because of the sumptuously decorated rooms and suites, terrific staff and service, and a popular bar. Another plus is that it’s next door to the Chanel flagship boutique and across the street from the Hemingway Bar at the Le Ritz Paris. Here their restaurant, L’Assaggio, shares their recipe for Pasta Bolognese sauce:

L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce

Rating: 5.0/5
( 1 voted )
Prep Time:

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of 20% fat ground beef
  • 7 ounces meat sausage
  • 10 ounces canned crushed tomatoes or coulis
  • 3.5 ounces tomato paste, ideally double or triple
  • 1.75 punces butter
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 2 onions
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 red wine glass
  • salt
  • pepper

Instructions

Start by preheating a sauté pan (or a fairly large saucepan). Add the two types of meat (without fat) and sear while separating the meat with a spoon. Make sure it browns well, as it will lose some of its water (and therefore concentrate the flavor). This will take 5 to 10 minutes. Then remove the meat and set aside.

Next, wash and dice the carrot and celery, then chop the onions. In the same sauté pan (or another saucepan), melt the butter until barely colored. You can then add the carrot, celery and onions and brown. Add salt, meat and tomato paste. Pour in the wine, add the bay leaf and stir. Pour in the tomato sauce and season with salt.

Simmer for one to two hours (more traditional, more concentrated) over very low heat, uncovered. The Bolognese sauce is ready to season your pasta, but the secret is to wait several hours, or even the next day, for all the flavors to diffuse.

Did You Make This Recipe?
Show us how it turned out! Tag us on Instagram at @PassportMag.

Back To Full Article

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

