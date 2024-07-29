L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe

Instructions

Start by preheating a sauté pan (or a fairly large saucepan). Add the two types of meat (without fat) and sear while separating the meat with a spoon. Make sure it browns well, as it will lose some of its water (and therefore concentrate the flavor). This will take 5 to 10 minutes. Then remove the meat and set aside.

Next, wash and dice the carrot and celery, then chop the onions. In the same sauté pan (or another saucepan), melt the butter until barely colored. You can then add the carrot, celery and onions and brown. Add salt, meat and tomato paste. Pour in the wine, add the bay leaf and stir. Pour in the tomato sauce and season with salt.

Simmer for one to two hours (more traditional, more concentrated) over very low heat, uncovered. The Bolognese sauce is ready to season your pasta, but the secret is to wait several hours, or even the next day, for all the flavors to diffuse.