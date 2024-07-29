Monday, July 29, 2024
Top Posts
Boubale Restaurant Gravlax Recipe
L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe
Five Wonderful Hotel Restaurants In Paris
Otterbox Premium Pro Glass Privacy Guard
Your Hair, Your Rules | Meridian Grooming
PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For Summer 2024
Reading is Sexy with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2
Dominique Leach
Brilliant Skincare For Men from Lumin
Focus On This | Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3
Banner
© 2023 - Passport Magazine — All Right Reserved
Home » Boubale Restaurant Gravlax Recipe

Boubale Restaurant Gravlax Recipe

At The Hotel Le Grand Mazarin

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Gravlax (Photo by NBLX)

BOUBALE RESTAURANT GRAVLAX 

One of the most anticipated hotel openings last year was the Hotel Le Grand Mazarin. Smack dab in the gay neighborhood of Paris, Le Grand Mazarin is the only five-star hotel in the central Marais, and most of the gay clubs, bars, boutiques, and cafes in Paris are concentrated just steps from the hotel. Their restaurant Bauble (Jewish for grandmother) shares their gravlax recipe here:

Boubale Gravlax

Rating: 5.0/5
( 1 voted )
Prep Time:

Ingredients

  • 1 filet of salmon
  • 3 grated beetroots
  • 1 glass of orange juice.
  • 2 shots of arak (or you can use vodka)
  • 2 batches of chopped dill
  • 6.6 pounds of sugar
  • 2.2 pounds of rock salt

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients except the salmon. Then, put in the salmon with the skin pointed up. Wrap the box I plastic wrap and keep in the fridge for 25 hours.

After 25 hours remove the marinade and wash the fish with cold water. Dry the fish, take off the skin and slice it as thin as you can.

Notes

Serve with olive oil, cream fresh and dill.

Did You Make This Recipe?
Show us how it turned out! Tag us on Instagram at @PassportMag.

Back To Full Article

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe

Dominique Leach

Drink Me Fridays

Three Olives Raspberry Martini

Lionfish with Salsa Verde from Laura Owen

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata by Lidia Bastianich

International Holiday Recipes | PASSPORT Magazine

Editor's Pick

Boubale Restaurant Gravlax Recipe
by Our Editors
L’Assaggio Restaurant Pasta Bolognese Sauce Recipe
by Our Editors
Five Wonderful Hotel Restaurants In Paris
by Richard Nahem

For You

Passport Concierge: TROY HENRICKS The William Vale Hotel, Brooklyn, New York
by Lawrence Ferber
What’s New in . . . Vienna, Austria
by Rich Rubin
Les McCabe & Bill Bridge: Global Green
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
overcast clouds
67%
7.9mp/h
100%
83°F
88°
80°
83°
Mon
78°
Tue
79°
Wed
89°
Thu
90°
Fri
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.