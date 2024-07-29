Boubale Restaurant Gravlax Recipe

BOUBALE RESTAURANT GRAVLAX
One of the most anticipated hotel openings last year was the Hotel Le Grand Mazarin. Smack dab in the gay neighborhood of Paris, Le Grand Mazarin is the only five-star hotel in the central Marais, and most of the gay clubs, bars, boutiques, and cafes in Paris are concentrated just steps from the hotel. Their restaurant Bauble (Jewish for grandmother) shares their gravlax recipe here:
Ingredients
- 1 filet of salmon
- 3 grated beetroots
- 1 glass of orange juice.
- 2 shots of arak (or you can use vodka)
- 2 batches of chopped dill
- 6.6 pounds of sugar
- 2.2 pounds of rock salt
Instructions
Mix all the ingredients except the salmon. Then, put in the salmon with the skin pointed up. Wrap the box I plastic wrap and keep in the fridge for 25 hours.
After 25 hours remove the marinade and wash the fish with cold water. Dry the fish, take off the skin and slice it as thin as you can.
Notes
Serve with olive oil, cream fresh and dill.