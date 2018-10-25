Dallas Hosts One Of The Largest Lgbtq Fundraisers In The Nation …Because Size Matters.

Leave it to Dallas to be home to one of the largest one-night LGBTQ fundraisers in the nation…because everything may indeed be bigger in Texas. Black Tie Dinner is an all volunteer-led non-profit organization that raises funds for LGBTQ supportive organizations, including their National Beneficiary the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The gala, which attracts more than 2,500 guests from Dallas and around the country, has become one of the most popular and anticipated events in the city. Located at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Dallas, which boasts the city’s largest ballroom, Black Tie Dinner will be held on Saturday, November 3rd this year and is being presented by BBVA Compass.

The star-studded evening of entertainment, education, and empowerment is not just the place to be seen, but it has become the place for some of the country’s top celebrities and advocates for equality to be heard. The opening speaker for this year’s gala will be U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is currently receiving national attention as a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Texas.

The gala, which always sells out, attracts an A-List of headlining performers and speakers that in the past has included Maya Angelou, Geena Davis, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Connie Britton, Dustin Lance Black, and Patti LaBelle. In addition to live entertainment, Black Tie Dinner honors those who have provided outstanding service to the LGBTQ community with the Elizabeth Birch Equality Award, the Black Tie Dinner Media Award, and the Kuchling Humanitarian Award. Recipients have included Debra Messing, Greg Louganis, Sharon Stone, Judy Shepard and Cyndi Lauper.

In the months leading up to the event, more speakers and entertainers are continually being announced. Some of this year’s award recipients include actor and entertainer Erich Bergen, star of television’s Madame Secretary, who will receive the Black Tie Dinner Media Award as well as TV personality Jessi Cruickshank who will receive the Ally for Equality Award. More announcements of featured speakers and entertainers are expected to be released in the coming weeks as well as surprise guests who always take to the stage.

Popular comedienne Dana Goldberg will return as the Luxury Auctioneer. The auction always features over the top packages and must-haves like cruises, trips, and VIP experiences. In addition, one of the highlights of the evening is a raffle where one attendee gets the keys to a brand-new Mercedes.

The first dinner held 37 years ago, produced a $6,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and has since raised over $23 million for national and local beneficiaries. Created and organized entirely by local volunteers, Black Tie Dinner continues to raise in excess of one million dollars each year to be distributed directly to its beneficiaries.

If you want to head to Dallas and make a full weekend out of it, Black Tie Dinner hosts a party the night before the gala on Friday, November 2nd, B4Black at the Downtown Sheraton as well. The pre-party allows guests to enjoy entertainment and signature cocktails while checking out the hundreds of silent auction items. After the party most attendees hit the strip in Oak Lawn at one of nation’s largest and most vibrant LGBTQ entertainment districts.

For more information and tickets for Black Tie Dinner or this year’s event, visit blacktie.org.