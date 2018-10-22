Southern Comfort in Fort Lauderdale

The Southern Comfort Conference is a celebration of trans identities with an emphasis on bringing the transgender community from all over the world together to share their stories and have some fun. The convention was first founded in 1991 in Atlanta, but for the past three years has moved to Fort Lauderdale. This past September it was hosted again by Fort Lauderdale at the Riverside Hotel, which offers a safe, inclusive space where everyone can just relax and be themselves. The conference wants attendees to be proud and share their experience with other members of the trans community, as well as the larger community.

Gia Gunn, a member of the conference opens the above video with powerful words, “It doesn’t matter what people portray you to be, because we know who we are.” The recurring message is greater together, with an emphasis on boldness and community visibility. “I never personally intend to be invisible,” says Richard Gray, openly gay vice president of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Trans gender community members deserve to be seen and appreciated for who they are, so the conference presents the opportunity for free expression and educational events in the public eye.

The conference offers a wide variety of educational and informational activities. One could attend a workshop on post-operative healthcare, LGBTQ youth homelessness, or even learn tips on safety with a trans-specific focus. Looking for advice or inspiration? Attend seminars from experienced physicians or trans professionals in various fields such as business or psychology.

While the conference is an educational opportunity, attendees should also feel like they’re on vacation. They couldn’t have picked a better location to gather, as Fort Lauderdale is a city world renowned for its openness to diversity that promotes itself with the motto, “Greater Together.” Take advantage of morning yoga sessions, mingle with other attendees by the pool, or top off the night with cocktails and a dance party.

To learn more about the Southern Comfort Conference, visit their website at http://bit.ly/2EAyNl3.