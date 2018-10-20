Swiss International Air Lines in close collaboration with Switzerland Tourism and Switzerland Travel Centre, is offering the “Stopover Switzerland” program that allows both leisure and business travelers to extend a stopover in Switzerland by one to four nights. Eight locations are available through customizable stopover packages with the choice of traveling to single or multi destinations.

Single-Destination Option

Looking to fall in love with a particular city? The single-destination Stopover Switzerland package lets you choose one Swiss city, such as Zurich, Interlaken, or Lucerne, as the base for your excursions and discoveries. The package also includes tips on local trips and activities to help make the most of your stay. Staying in Zurich offers the chance to stroll through the Old Town, shopping at various boutiques along the way and pick up a sweet treat from a confiserie. Take a tour down the River Limmat to get a waterside view of the city, or stand on the Uetliberg Mountain a breath taking glimpse of the entire area.

The Multi-Destination Option

If you’re trying to get a lay of the land, the multi-destination Stopover Switzerland package, which is bookable for two to four nights, offers a fixed itinerary including transport to different locations for overnight stays in four-star hotels, as well as a flexible range of activities. Get the full Swiss experience as you start your trip at the picturesque town of Lucerne famous for its historical sights. From there, board the Interlaken express to get a look at the wonderful countryside and even ride on the Jungfrau train to view the Aletsch Glacier and enjoy some pampering at Lindt Chocolate Heaven. All this culminating on your fifth day with complimentary hearty breakfast in Zurich to get you ready for the flight home.

With these travel packages, you could take full advantage of the variety of Switzerland’s many attractions and turn that stopover into a mini vacation. For more information on Stopover Switzerland, visit http://bit.ly/2RDn9bz and book your trip today.