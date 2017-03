Everyone could use an at-home personal assistant, and now, thanks to Amazon, you can outfit each room in your home with one. Say hello to Amazon’s Alexa, who can answer questions, play music, turn on and off the lights, set timers, get updates, create to-do lists, grocery shop, get the weather, and do over 3,000 additional tasks. Alexa formerly lived in Amazon’s Echo, and is now available in a mini-version called the Echo Dot. Black and White. $49.99. www.amazon.com

