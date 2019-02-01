FLYING SOLO: 5 Single-Artist Museums You Must Visit!

While many people enjoy spending an entire day (or several) viewing the Louvre’s 35,000 displayed works of art or wandering among the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s two million square feet, there are those, like myself, who are equally as interested in the totality of an artist’s life. A coveted number of museums around the world pay tribute to a single artist, which allows for a more in-depth exploration of their work’s evolution and cultural impact. Here’s a look at five singleartist museums and a snapshot of what else you can experience while visiting these creative destinations.

CHIHULY GARDEN AND GLASS SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

Dale Chihuly has defined glassblowing over the past half-century. With works in more than 200 museums worldwide (as well as a fair share of hotels), Seattle’s Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibition offers an in-depth exploration of the artist’s inspiration an innovative process.

Built as part of the 1962 World’s Fair, the Seattle Center is a massive cultural complex, with the city’s iconic Space Needle at its epicenter. Chihuly was invited to revitalize a portion of the grounds, and the long-term exhibition opened to the public in 2012. The magical space holds signature pieces both intimate and monumental in scope. Highlights include the Glasshouse, a 40-foot-tall glass-and-steel structure bursting with warm shades of orange, red, and amber; galleries and drawing walls that detail Chihuly’s evolution and craft; and an exhibition garden with lush foliage and glass works. Gallery talks and tours are scheduled throughout the day, which explore in greater details some of the collection’s principal works, with private tours available for a customized experience. For a unique experience, pack your dancing shoes for Dance in the Glasshouse, an instructor-led ballroom class held within the exhibition’s signature installation.

