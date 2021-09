Dazzle your guests with Cornet glassware. They design glasses, decanters, and pitchers, all with shapes and colors inspired by Antoni Gaudi’s famous Barcelona cathedral, Sagrada Familia. The glasses are blown and painted in the heart of the city and are shipped nestled in luxurious linens, safely secured in gorgeous boxes. They’re the perfect way to wow your friends at a dinner party, and also make excellent wedding gifts. Starting at $34. www.cornetbarcelona.com

Barcelona in a Glass was last modified: by