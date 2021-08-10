United Airlines Updates Crew Uniform Guidelines to Embrace Diversity

United Airlines has strived to better itself recently and create a unique identity that separates it from other airlines. In the last year alone, United tried to encourage passengers to get vaccinated by raffling off free flights, they invested in Boom Supersonic, which will eventually give the airline the fastest aircraft in the world, and they’ve even mandated that all crew be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to ensure safety to both passengers and fellow crew members.

Now, United has launched a new campaign, this time revising its previous guidelines for crew uniforms. The airline is relaxing its rules, allowing the crew to be more self-expressive. In a statement, United said:

We believe we are all connected by the similarities we recognize and the differences we celebrate in each other. We’ve updated our appearance standards to empower our employees to represent themselves in the way they feel most confident. Our modernized appearance guidelines promote a supportive, encouraging, and positive environment for our employees and customers alike.

The changes include things like make-up, hairstyles, and tattoos. Here’s a look at United’s new policy changes.

Tattoos: Customer-facing uniformed employees can now have visible tattoos, as long as they’re smaller than the size of their work badge.

Hair length: Customer-facing uniformed employees can now wear their hair down if it’s shoulder-length or shorter. Previously, male-identifying employees were not permitted to have hair longer than their shirt collar. Longer hair is also permitted, but it needs to be pulled back for safety reasons.

Nails: Now, all crew members can wear nail polish. Previously, male-identifying employees were not permitted to wear colored nail polish.

Makeup: United’s rule about employees wearing make-up (permitted as long as it’s natural-looking) now applies to male-identifying employees as well, whereas they were previously not permitted to wear makeup.

Currently, United Airlines holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which sets standards and ranks companies on how well they implement equality measures to their LGBTQ+ employees. The new measures are sure to keep United at the forefront of HRC’s rankings.

To book a flight on United, click here. To review their COVID policies and safety standards, click here.

