GAY WINE WEEKEND IN SONOMA CALIFORNIA

If you are a food and wine lover, and enjoy travelling, than Out In The Vineyard is for you. Founded in 2008, Out In The Vineyard is a tour and event company located in Northern California’s majestic Sonoma Wine Country.

Surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, Sonoma is the perfect getaway to relax and enjoy great food and wine in one of the most luxurious places in the country.

Every July Out In The Vineyard throws a 3-day party for the LGBTQ community called Gay Wine Weekend. “It is a celebration of food, wine and the Wine Country for our community” says Owner Gary Saperstein. What started as a one day event with the Twilight T-Dance quickly grew into a 3-day event as guests starting to ask where they should stay in the Valley and where they should go wine tasting, etc…Gay Wine Weekend makes it easy as all of that is taken care of for you.

From Winemaker Dinners to Winery Tours, After Parties, A Drag Queen Brunch (new this year) to the closing Pool Soiree at a private estate, and the signature event of the weekend, the Twilight T-Dance featuring DJ Ryan Kenney spinning at one of the most majestic and iconic wineries in Sonoma Valley, Chateau St. Jean. “We literally lay a dance floor out amongst the vineyards, raise a disco ball and dance the night away in the Valley of the moon.”

People come from all around the country to attend Gay Wine Weekend. Most importantly, the weekend is also a fundraiser for Face to Face, Sonoma Counties HIV/AIDS Network. Giving back to the community is an integral part of Out In The Vineyard and their events.

Join the fun from July 19 to the 21st, 2019

For more information, and to get tickets, go to www.outinthevineyard.com