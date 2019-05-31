Executive Suite: INTERCONTINENTAL LONDON PARK LANE

On a recent business trip to London, my husband and I were looking for accommodations in central London where we could meet with clients during the day, and then enjoy shows in the West End and meals with friends in Soho at night. We had stayed at a wonderful InterContinental hotel in Boston in the past, so we decided to try the InterContinental London Park Lane (One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London. Tel: +020 7409 3131. www.parklane.intercontinental.com). The hotel is located in the heart of Mayfair overlooking the Royal Parks (Hyde, Green, and St. James), and is within walking distance to Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly, and the gay nightlife of Soho.

Guests have a choice of 387 elegant Rooms and 60 expansive designer suites (including a few smoking rooms). The suites here provide great views of some of the most well known areas in the city. From contemporary to regal, opulent to modern, each suite has been designed to satisfy a range of guests’ preferences, and all come with a private butler. Our junior suite featured two large screen TVs, a king bed, a large bathroom, and a living room with a writing desk. It provided just the right amount of space for two people to relax and work without getting in each other’s way. As part of our stay, we made sure that our accommodations included access to the Club InterContinental. Located on the seventh floor of the hotel with stunning views across London from the floor-to-ceiling windows, Club InterContinental is a must for both business and leisure travelers. After a day exploring the city, or meeting with clients, stop in for Afternoon Tea and an array of sandwiches, scones, and cake, which are accompanied by an international selection of teas. In the evening, canapés and champagne are served. Club membership is complimentary to guests staying in any Luxury or Signature suite, while non-suite guests have the opportunity to upgrade to Club membership.

We would start our day with a wonderful complimentary breakfast at the Club InterContinental overlooking the Wellington Arch between the corners of Hyde Park and Green Park. With inspiration like this, it is hard not to feel like you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Add to this a full buffet of assorted cold and hot items, as well as a made-to-order menu, and you may start to understand the phrase “breakfast of champions.”

Now that you’re ready to face the day, and any challenges that may come your way, it’s the perfect time to get situated in the hotel’s business center, which is open 24 hours and is staffed from 7 A.M. – 7 P.M. Monday to Friday and 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Saturday and Sunday. It is equipped to offer administrative support and everything else you need to stay connected. Services include: copying, fax, email, high speed internet, Wi-Fi, mobile phone rental, computers, printers, courier service, a technical concierge, and private limousine. With perks like these, you have no excuse not to get your work done, sign a lucrative deal, and be downstairs at 6 P.M. to sample one of the 40 British gins served in The Arch Bar.

Executive Suite: INTERCONTINENTAL LONDON PARK LANE was last modified: by

Pages: 1 2 3