The International Gay Polo Tournament Returns 2024

Wellington, Florida April 4 to 6, 2024

Polo Parade (Phoro by Teraj Allen)

As a beacon of LGBTQ+ representation in the equestrian world, the International Gay Polo Tournament embodies the values of inclusivity, respect, and unity.

Polo Parade (Photo by Treraj Allen)

One of Wellington, Florida’s most anticipated events of the Spring season is one that welcomes individuals from around the world for a weekend of vibrant fun!

The annual fete, the International Gay Polo Tournament (GPL) inspires awareness for inclusiveness and equality, is one of the most colorful events to take over Wellington, and plans for the 2024 event are already off to an incredible start!

Back again as title sponsor is Lexus, known for its commitment to luxury, innovation, amazing experiences, and supporting organizations that are making impactful change for diverse communities around the world.

The 2024 event will take place from April 4-6 at the Patagones Polo Club and will again create a culture of togetherness, equality, and high fashion to inspire and empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in sports and beyond.

The robust itinerary for the weekend will feature new and exciting components to be announced very soon, but will follow tradition by hosting the annual Players Welcome Reception (by invitation) on Thursday, April 4, the wildly popular GPL Polotini Wigstock party on Friday, April 5 featuring cocktails, light bites, a themed wig contest (wigs always highly encouraged for this event!) and a fabulous drag show that will captivate audiences. Saturday, April 6 is reserved for the “main event” tournament and tailgate competition where players from around the world will compete during both The Senator’s Cup and The Founders Cup beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Spectators and friends are invited to participate in the always popular tailgate competition. Tailgaters are already dreaming up their whimsical tablescapes and decor in preparation for the fun-spirited competitiveness that lines the polo field, with each tailgate becoming its own experience that collectively contributes to the overall flare and exhilaration of the day. Coveted awards for Best in Show, Best Cuisine, Best Cocktail, Best Single Tailgate, and Best Multiple Tailgate are up for grabs. All in attendance are anxiously waiting to see what themes tailgaters will bring to this years’ competition.

“While this event is a fun and competitive one, it is the desire for equality that pushes us to do more each year,” shared founder of The Gay Polo League, Chip McKenney. “We are excited about the new components this year that we will be announcing soon, and are forever grateful for the unwavering commitment of Lexus for doing all they can do enact change.”

The International Gay Polo Tournament is open to all. gaypolo.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

