‘Pride Follies’ Variety Show Premieres in Key West on May 22

The famous Key West Pride festival is returning in early June, and to get everyone excited for the upcoming festivities, the island will hold their Pride Follies variety show on May 22nd. The program will begin at 8 pm (with doors opening at 7 pm) and is set to be the ultimate prelude to June’s Pride celebration.

Pride Follies is designed to harken back to an old-fashioned variety show, offering a wide-ranging selection of talented Keys performers. In total, twelve local Keys entertainers will show off their talents of singing, dancing, comedy, and more. The evening’s host will be none other than Destiny Montgomery, who was crowned Queen of Key West at 2017’s Fantasy Fest.

The official lineup includes the Key West Barbershop Harmony Quartet; Broadway legend, Terri White; and Key West drag sensation, Elle Taylor. Officials promise it’s sure to be a night filled with joy, laughter, and entertainment (there are even rumors of a saucy burlesque performance.)

Pride Follies is produced annually by the Key West Business Guild, which has been helping local Key West businesses for 43 years. The show will take place at the historic Key West Theater (512 Eaton St.). Also of note: with the arrival of the vaccine, the Key West Theater is seating guests at full capacity and masks will be required for entry. Bar and waiter service will be available.

This show always sells out, so book early. Proceeds benefit the Key West Business Guild to help promote Key West Pride.

Performers for Pride Follies 2021

Singers

~ Jim Speake

~ Key West Barbershop Harmony Quartet

~ Luke Fox

~ Joe Tripp

~ Broadway star Terri White

~ 2015 Fantasy Fest Queen Jodyrae Campbell

~ Bria Ansara

~ Vicky Rowden

~ Abigail Houff

~ Female impersonator Elle Taylor

Comedians

~ Gwen Filosa

~ Gerri Louise

~ Joannie Sullivan

Dancer

~ Nick Mazza

Tickets range from $15 per person to $35 per person for premium balcony seating. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased at keystix.com or at the Key West Theater box office on the day of the performance.

