Dreamscape Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff National Park, Canada

Dreamscape Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff National Park, Canada

Photo Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

For that Insta-perfect photo, why not hop into the spa's outdoor hot tub for some spectacular views that no other spa can offer.

(Photo: Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs)

Nestled within the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park, Fairmont’s Banff Springs hotel is adorned with luxurious features, a rich history, and a storybook setting. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, including a multi-course meal and wine pairings at Grapes, and mountain cuisine at 1888 Chop House, which takes traditional steakhouse fare and elevates it to a delicious and elegant new level. Before your meal, relax at the hotel’s Willow Stream Spa, which features steam rooms, saunas, and various pools, all of which are at different temperatures and come complete with waterfalls. For that Insta-perfect photo, why not hop into the spa’s outdoor hot tub for some spectacular views that no other spa can offer. Best of all, Fairmont Banff Springs is highly attuned to ensuring guests have the best experience possible and can really enhance your stay in Banff by arranging guided hikes, forest bathing excursions, bike tours, and more! Starting at US$331 per night. www.fairmont.com

