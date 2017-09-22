Win Flights, Hotel Stay, and VIP Passes to the 2018 Vancouver Queer Film Festival

Our Vancouver Queer Film Festival not only showcased cutting edge queer film, it also gave our audiences all the best feels.

There are few events where filmmakers, performers, writers, and artists can open their big hearts full of raw intersectional experiences into the spotlight and be assured an environment of support, equality and self-reflection from their audience. The 29th annual Vancouver Queer Film Festival was a 10-day example of how when people can bring their whole selves into the room, they bring their best selves.

“Our Vancouver Queer Film Festival not only showcased cutting edge queer film, it also gave our audiences all the best feels,” said Executive Director, Stephanie Goodwin, who recently spoke about her experience with Vancouver as her home:

Tourism Vancouver, the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre and the Vancouver Queer Film Festival would like to invite you to bring your whole and best self to Vancouver for the festival in August 2018. The winner will receive*:

Two VIP Passes to the 2018 Vancouver Queer Film Festival

10 nights accommodation at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel

Airfare for two to Vancouver, Canada

*Rules and regulations apply. See contest page for details.