Top Posts
Home Hotels + Resorts ROYAL MALEWANE – KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, SOUTH AFRICA

ROYAL MALEWANE – KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, SOUTH AFRICA

ROYAL MALEWANE - KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, SOUTH AFRICA

Guests stay in one of six intimate luxury suites, two royal suites, or the Africa House with six bedrooms.

PASSPORT Editors

Royal Malewane is a luxury safari lodge that brings together the best of South African culture, the splendor of its nature, and the sophistication for which the Royal Portfolio Collection is well known. Located in the Greater Kruger National Park, this classic safari experience provides unrivaled game viewing and one of the most qualified guiding teams in Africa. Guests stay in one of six intimate luxury suites, two royal suites, or the Africa House with six bedrooms. Each embraces the area’s surroundings with open decks and comfortable, yet eclectic and colorful furnishings. Take a swim in an 82-foot heated lap pool before enjoying a rejuvenating spa treatment at The Waters of Malewane Bush Spa. After going on one of your viewing safaris to see the Big Five, indulge in dinner at the game lodge where your safari viewing may continue as animals are frequent visitors to the Royal Malewane. Rates from $1,700 per person in low season to $2,800 in peak season. Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa. Tel: +27-15-793-0150. www.theroyalportfolio.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hotel Therapy: Hotel Nikko, San Francisco

February 17, 2016
Elements Restaurant from pool

DreamScape: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. Aruba, Leeward Antilles

March 14, 2018

The Flagler Club At The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Florida

May 18, 2018

Executive Suite: Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square, Toronto, Canada

June 22, 2018

Tierra Patagonia, Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile

May 16, 2018

Hotel Therapy: Paresa Resort, Phuket, Thailand

October 24, 2016

Four Seasons Resort, Whistler at Blackcomb Mountain

May 17, 2018