ROYAL MALEWANE – KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, SOUTH AFRICA

Royal Malewane is a luxury safari lodge that brings together the best of South African culture, the splendor of its nature, and the sophistication for which the Royal Portfolio Collection is well known. Located in the Greater Kruger National Park, this classic safari experience provides unrivaled game viewing and one of the most qualified guiding teams in Africa. Guests stay in one of six intimate luxury suites, two royal suites, or the Africa House with six bedrooms. Each embraces the area’s surroundings with open decks and comfortable, yet eclectic and colorful furnishings. Take a swim in an 82-foot heated lap pool before enjoying a rejuvenating spa treatment at The Waters of Malewane Bush Spa. After going on one of your viewing safaris to see the Big Five, indulge in dinner at the game lodge where your safari viewing may continue as animals are frequent visitors to the Royal Malewane. Rates from $1,700 per person in low season to $2,800 in peak season. Avoca Road, Thornybush Private Game Reserve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa. Tel: +27-15-793-0150. www.theroyalportfolio.com

