Enjoy Dance at Home With This Great List of Online Performances

The Joyce Theater has put together a stunning list of resources from around the world for anyone who loves dance. From performances to at-home dance classes, interviews, and more, you can still enjoy the beauty and creativity of dance from wherever you are. Below are some highlights from the list!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The famous Alvin Ailey is giving free admittance to their all-access channel online. There, you can find full-length dance performances, interviews with notable dancers, and through the Ailey Extension, you can even take online dance classes at home (which are not only fun, but are great workouts!)

Carolina Ballet

Each week, the Carolina Ballet, based in Raleigh, will feature a free, full-length show on their website. Currently, you can experience the beautiful show La Mer.

Ted Talk: Dance

Ted Talks have grown in popularity in the past decade, and now the website is loaded with excellent conversations and performances from a wide range of topics. Their collection of dance is quite unique as well. Watch an Indian dancer tell her story of recovering from cancer through movement, or see the excitement of Dancing with Light, which combines special FX and dance to create a spectacular performance, and much, much more.

Royal Danish Ballet

The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming their performance of Napoli (Naples) for free on their website. Best off all, they’re bringing the performance to you in widescreen high-definition. It’s the next best thing to being there live!

The Joyce Theater on YouTube

Not only has The Joyce Theater put together a wonderful list of online dance resources, but they’ve also uploaded their own full-length show, Grace, to YouTube, available to everyone for free.

Numeridanse

Numeridanse is sort of like the YouTube of dance. It’s loaded with excellent videos from a wide range of dance genres, from jazz to classical, to urban, and more. It also has videos of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Paris Opera Ballet

The Paris Opera Ballet is uploading a rotating roster of shows for the public to view for free on their website throughout lockdown. Catch shows like The Barber of Seville, Nephtali, and more!

For the full lineup of online dance performances, check out the list on The Joyce Theater’s website.