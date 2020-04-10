Cocktails and Quarantinis from Around the World

Sharing and enjoying cocking with friends, old and new, is one of the things we enjoy most when we travel. From the beach, to a bustling city, to a rustic southern countryside, these cocktails can take you wherever you want to go. Better yet, they’re easy to make by yourself at home. Start perfecting your mixology skills now, while staying at home, throw a virtual “quarantini” party and then get ready to party as soon as the quarantines are over!

Whiskey Sour

From bourbon in Kentucky to Tennessee whiskey, the American South is one of the premier whiskey regions in the entire world. And what better way to balance the bite of whiskey than with the refreshing flavor of citrus. Once combined, this drink will take you through lush fields of honeysuckle and warm Southern nights.

Ingredients:

~ 2 Ounces whiskey

~ 1 ½ tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

~ 1 tablespoon of simple syrup

~ Garnish – Slice of lemon and maraschino cherry

Directions:

~Shake ingredients together and pour over ice.

~Garnish with your slice of lemon and cherry.

Gin and Tonic

Gin and tonics were once one of the most popular drinks around. They’ve been featured in James Bond movies, sung about in Billy Joel songs, and even referenced in Douglas Adams’ famous series Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. Sadly, the drink fell out of favor for many years and was sometimes seen as a drink past its time. Luckily, with new companies creating some very high quality and exciting gin, the gin and tonic is back and booming. They’re a drink of class and distinction, they’re fresh, sophisticated, and smooth. Drinking one is like slipping back into a Manhattan lounge during the era of Pan Am and Madmen.

Ingredients:

~ 2 ounces Gin

~ 3 ounces tonic water

~ 2 slices lime

~ 1 slice lemon

~ Garnish – 1 slice of lime

Directions:

~Mix gin and tonic water together.

~Squeeze in your two lime slices and slice of lemon, stir, and pour over ice.

~Garnish with an additional slice of lime.

Mojito

Looking for a Caribbean escape? Then the mojito is the perfect drink since it gets its kick from rum. The bold depth of the rum combined with sweet brown sugar and tangy lime becomes an exotic escape for your tastebuds. Not only is it delish, but it’s beautiful to look at. The mint and lime stay inside the glass, making it look like your sipping your drink straight out of a tropical paradise.

Ingredients:

~ 2 ounces light rum

~ 2 ounces brown sugar

~ 10 mint leaves

~ 2 ounces sparkling water

~ 1 lime cut into 4 slices

~ Garnish – Sprig of mint and lime wheel

Directions:

~In your glass, squeeze all four slices of lime, and add the brown sugar, mint leaves, and one ounce of sparkling water, then muddle the ingredients together.

~Drop in 2 of the leftover lime slices for color and flavor.

~Add the light rum and other ounce of sparkling water.

~Fill glass with ice cubes and stir.

~Garnish with sprig of mint and lime wheel.

Coffee N’ Cream

What’s a great way to start a relaxing morning, or finish off a wonderful meal? A coffee n’ cream will do the trick. The heartiness of the coffee combined with the smoothness of Bailey’s is the perfect way to help warm the soul. Whether you’re sipping your mug while standing on the heaths of Ireland, or from your couch at home, this drink is sure to invigorate the senses.

Ingredients:

~1 cup hot coffee

~1.5 ounces Bailey’s

~Garnish – Whipped cream and cinnamon

Directions:

~Pour a cup of coffee into a mug.

~Pour in Bailey’s and stir.

~Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.

(For a fun twist on a mocha, add a little piece of dark chocolate to the coffee and mix in before you add the Bailey’s. Continue the rest of recipe as normal.)

Sea Breeze

Sometimes, you don’t want to be transported to a place as much as you want to be transported to a feeling. And the sea breeze will definitely take you to that special Summer place. No matter where you are, or what the weather may be outside, a sip from this grapefruit-infused cocktail will have you remembering picnics in the park, playing in the pool, and lightning bugs flickering in the night air.

Ingredients:

~1.5 ounces vodka

~2 ounces cranberry juice

~2 ounces grapefruit juice

~2 teaspoons simple syrup

~Garnish – a slice of grapefruit and lime (or another citrus)

Directions:

~Pour vodka, simple syrup, and cranberry juice into a highball glass, and stir.

~Add ice cubes and grapefruit juice, stir a few more times.

~Garnish with your fruit slice.

New Orleans Bloody Mary

Brunch is no joke in the Big Easy. Famous eateries like Cafe Du Monde serve freshly made beignets, while The Camellia Grill serves their famous omelets and waffles. For you own taste of the Crescent City, try this Lousiana twist on a Bloody Mary, made with the state’s famous hot sauce, Tobasco!

Ingredients:

~ 2 ounces vodka

~ 5 ounces tomato juice

~ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

~ 1 teaspoon Worcestercer sauce

~ 1 teaspoon Tobasco sauce

~ pinch of salt and pepper

~ Garnish: Celery, lime (and even olives, bacon, or grape tomatoes)

Directions:

~ Combine vodka, tomatoes juice, lemon juice, Tobasco, and Worcestercer sauce in a glass, and stir.

~Add ice and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

~ Garnish with lime and celery (and whatever else you like on your Bloody Marys)