THE LEXUS INTERNATIONAL GAY POLO TOURNAMENT APRIL 6-9, 2023

There will be fun, there will be flair, and, most importantly, there will be celebration for the difference being made in the sporting community thanks to the efforts undertaken by the International Gay Polo Tournament over the last 14 years. The four days of festivities will come to a head in a majestic polo match only rivaled by the creative tailgate decorations competing in the celebrated GPL Tailgate Competition at the National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida from April 6 – 9, 2023.
Don't Miss The One & Only Lexus International Gay Polo League Tournament tomorrow, April 8th, in Discover The Palm Beaches! 16 LGBTQ+ polo players from around the world will compete in this year's Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament.
Find out more: bit.ly/GayPolo
#LexusGPL23 #Lexus #LGBTQ #GayPolo #PalmBeach
Habrá diversión, entusiasmo y, lo que es más importante, habrá celebración por la diferencia que se está marcando en la comunidad deportiva gracias a los esfuerzos realizados por el Torneo Internacional de Polo Gay durante los últimos 14 años. Los cuatro días de festividades llegarán a su punto culminante en el majestuoso partido de polo del Torneo Internacional de Polo Gay de Lexus, solo rivalizado por las creativas decoraciones del portón trasero que compiten en el célebre GPL Tailgate Competition en el National Polo Center en Wellington, Florida, del 6 al 9 de abril de 2023.
Find more details: bit.ly/40SMB0q
#Lexus #international #gaypolo #tournament #GPL #events #lgbtqia #lgbtq #palmbeach #LexusRX
