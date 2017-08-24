We LOVE New York!

New York is the most desired travel location in the world for the LGBT community.

With so many one-of-a-kind things to see and do, the possibilities for a New York State vacation are endless.

You’ll love the famous beaches and wineries of Long Island. Watch the sunset from historic Montauk Lighthouse, tour the Gold Coast Mansions that inspired The Great Gatsby, go shopping in the Hamptons and explore the famous LGBT beach communities of Fire Island.

The birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement, New York City packs more to see and do into one compact area than any other place on Earth. All five boroughs feature iconic sites, must-see attractions, fantastic restaurants and cultural hotspots. Spend a few extra nights to add beach and country excursions to your urban vacation.

Hudson Valley’s historic estates draw visitors excited to see the former homes of presidents, socialites, artists and authors. Enjoy a tour and tasting at America’s oldest winery, reserve a meal at the Culinary Institute of America and take a stroll over the Hudson River on the world’s longest elevated walkway.

Come to the Catskills for performances at Bethel Woods, home of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival; stay for the waterfalls and hiking trails. Go antiquing on country roads, and visit the historic home of Thomas Cole to learn how the region inspired the dramatic landscapes of new American artists.

Plan a spa day in Saratoga’s bubbling mineral baths and stroll the downtown, one of Travel+Leisure’s Greatest American Main Streets. Elsewhere in the Capital-Saratoga region, take in a performance at a historic venue, join a cruise on the Hudson River and tour Colonial-era homes like Schuyler Mansion, currently featured in the play Hamilton.

The modern meaning of the word vacation was literally invented for the Adirondacks, a six-million acre playground with a perfect mix of wilderness and civilization. You can explore the Vanderbilt’s Great Camp Sagamore, take an elevated Wild Walk above a forest and ride the Cloudsplitter gondola at Whiteface Lake Placid.

Thousand Island-Seaway’s signature attractions are the opulent island castles in the crystal-clear St Lawrence. You can even spend the night in Singer Castle’s luxe Royal Suite. Take a scenic boat ride, or tour the Antique Boat Museum, Tibbetts Point lighthouse, Fort Ontario and Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

In Central New York, Cooperstown has delightful shops, museums of art and farm life and elegant lakeside accommodations. Nearby, tour underground caverns, sample beer at craft breweries, and cruise or bike along the Erie Canal. Sharon Springs hosts the flagship store of the Fabulous Beekman Boys and great dining at the American Hotel.

The glacial valleys of the Finger Lakes were made for winemaking, and you will want to sip and sample the bounty at beautiful lakeside vineyards. You can shop and dine at the Destiny USA supermall, and visit museums and historic sites that explore photography, glassmaking, women’s suffrage, the Underground Railroad and even toys.

Everyone should see Greater Niagara’s namesake Niagara Falls, one of the world’s great natural wonders. Add to your bucket list the awesome 17-mile-long Letchworth Gorge, or the man-made wonder of the Flight of Five Erie Canal locks. Tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece, the Darwin Martin House, celebrating the architect’s 150th birthday.

Every summer in the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, visitors from around the world celebrate the arts at the Chautauqua Institution. In Jamestown, laughter reigns supreme in the hometown of Lucille Ball at the National Center of Comedy. Connect with nature at the 400-acre Griffis Sculpture Park and on the trails at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, home of famed naturalist.

Whether for an extended weekend getaway or a full-fledged vacation, it’s all here and only here in New York State. Visit iloveny.com to plan a trip you’ll never forget.