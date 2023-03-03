CIty of Light —Alicante, Region of Valencia

Alicante is a surprising city full of life, contrasts and beauty. Dubbed the “City of Light,” Alicante is one of those idyllic destinations where you can get lost on magical beaches and enjoy exciting experiences, food, history and so much more.

With 320 sunny days a year, it has excellent climate to enjoy walks, terraces and outdoor activities at any time throughout the year.

Situated very close to well-known tourist towns such as Benidorm, Alicante is the capital of the Costa Blanca, of the Region of Valencia, in Spain. It has convenient direct air connections as well as fast trains with Madrid and Barcelona.

With more than 3,000 years of history, Alicante is home to historic sites like the Castle of Santa Bárbara. Take a guided tour of its interior and, once you step outside, see stunning panoramic views of the city.

If you are passionate about history, visit the Provincial Archeological Museum MARQ! This iconic site sets an international benchmark for archaeology. Not far away, Casa Carbonell houses ancient textiles made by Alcoy manufacturers during World War I. At Explanada, visitors will find craft stalls and local products available for sale.

The best way to see Alicante is to walk around and take in its historic influences. The Ayuntamiento de Alicante building surprises visitors with its historic façade, Solomonic columns and two towers. See the city’s Christian influence when you visit La Basílica de Santa María, Concatedral de San Nicolás or Monasterio de Santa Faz. At El Mercado Central, guests will find fresh seafood and local produce from the gardens of Alicante.

While in Alicante, be sure to visit the precious beaches of Costa Blanca, like San Juan Beach, Almadraba Beach, La Albufereta Beach, Postiguet Beach, Saladares-Urbanova Beach, the iconic island of Tabarca and the coves of Cabo de la Huerta. Meanwhile, ever since 2016, Aguamarga Beach has become a popular beach to visit with pets.

Alicante is an LGTBI friendly destination, with numerous venues and lively nightlife. While there you can enjoy a range of varied and complete food all about the Mediterranean diet, full of fresh fish, seafood, fruits, vegetables and herbs and traditional recipes like cauldron, olleta from Alicante, cocas or nougats. Their rice dishes deserve special mention, internationally recognized with the distinction Alicante Ciudad del Arroz”.

Wash it all down with good wine from from Alicante! The Protected Designation of Origin of Alicante marks a wide range of wines, all special because of the area’s diverse climates and grapes.

For more information, use this QR code on your phone or you can also visit us online at www.comunitatvalenciana.com

