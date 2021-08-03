Celebrate Pride Every Day With the LGBTQ Community in Little Rock, Arkansas

Here’s the thing you need to know about Little Rock: June is one of its hottest months, and it gets a tad toasty outdoors. So, Little Rock extends Pride season by also celebrating in October during National LGBTQ History Month. This year, Little Rock invites you to attend the Central Arkansas Pride Fest on Saturday, October 16, 2021. While you’re there, be sure to check out these fantastic LGBTQ-owned businesses!

El Sur Street Food Co.

If you’re unsure of precisely what Honduran cuisine is, the husband and husband team of Luis Vasquez and Darren Strayhorn of the El Sur food truck are here to enlighten you. Locals love El Sur for its flavorful baleadas (Local Tip: Get them con todo) and arepas. Be sure to check their social media feeds for their day-to-day locations and say ‘hello’ to your new favorite farm-to-table food truck!

The Pizzeria

In Little Rock, each part of town has its go-to pizza spot, and in the quaint Heights neighborhood that place is The Pizzeria. Dillon Garcia, one of the pie shop’s owners, spent years rising up the ranks from bar manager to general manager, and now co-owner. Locals rave over the Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizzas, and the restaurant’s intimate dining room. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic pizza, a calzone, or even just a refreshing cocktail, The Pizzeria never disappoints.

Domestic Domestic

Also located in the Heights neighborhood, Domestic Domestic was founded in 2013 as a collaboration of sorts, adopting a modern-day approach to quality, time-tested goods. The shop specializes in well-made objects created by people who live their dreams. Owner Heather Smith believes in the quality of American-made products and has a passion for connecting her customers with the best ones possible. Their newly expanded shop is one of the greatest places in Little Rock to find a curated selection of high-quality, American-made gifts and goodies.

Sway

Queer Arkansans have been big fans of downtown Little Rock’s Club Sway for generations. Sway is known for regular appearances by Arkansas’ best local drag queens and kings as well as top national nightlife entertainers, including appearances by almost 20 queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Triniti Nightclub

Triniti bills itself as Little Rock’s hottest place to party on a Friday night. This 18+ club is the place to be to hear top dance and club hits. With four distinct rooms, each with its own vibe, and multiple drag shows each night, it’s a one-stop shop for a fantastic night out in Little Rock.

Discovery Night Club

Discovery is one of Little Rock’s top venues for Saturday night entertainment! This multi-room party spot gives you plenty of options. You can hit the dance floor in the Main Lobby with Top 40 and Hip hop hits, play some pool, or grab a seat to sip your favorite cocktail and do some great people watching. The Showroom offers incredible drag performances, proving that whatever mood you’re in, there’s a space to match it.

Lucky Lou’s

Located in Little Rock’s River Market District, Lucky Lou’s is a neighborhood bar where everyone –even pets– is welcome. Its location near the heart of Little Rock’s nightlife scene makes it the perfect location for an afternoon drink or a night out with friends. Though it may be one of the city’s smallest bars, best friends and co-owners Laura Butler and Laura Berryhill make sure that Lucky Lou’s is always big on personality, big on love, and big on Little Rock.

For anyone visiting Little Rock, there’s no shortage of excellent LGBTQ-owned bars, restaurants, and shops. When you’re there, stroll through the city’s many neighborhoods that are steeped in history, enjoy the nearby parks and preserves, and most importantly, celebrate equality and diversity at the Central Arkansas Pride Fest on Saturday, October 16.

Discover more about this Big Little City and plan your trip Here.

You May Also Enjoy: