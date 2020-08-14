Celebrate National Rum Day With Some Amazing Caribbean Cocktails!

National Rum Day (August 16th) is a time for celebrations and libations, and to help you prepare for the big day, Passport has teamed up with four resorts throughout the Caribbean. These resorts are sharing the secrets to their signature rum cocktails so you can feel like you’re at the beach, even from your own backyard.

Harbour Village

Bonaire

Harbour Village in Bonaire sits on four acres and comes complete with ocean views, a private beach, and villas for those looking for some added privacy. Bonaire is the least traveled of the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) making it a phenomenal escape for anyone looking to bypass busy beaches.

The resort’s signature cocktail, the Rinconcera, is named after Bonaire’s oldest town, Rincon, and delights with fresh fruit flavors and a little extra zip, thanks to the lime. It’s the perfect drink for lovers of anything sweet, tart, and rummy.

Recipe

~ Equal parks Rincon Rum and mango cocktail mix

~ Squeeze of fresh lime

~ Ice cubes

To serve, blend ingredients together until smooth and serve in a chilled wine glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, mint sprig, and cherry.

Ocean Club Resorts

Turks & Caicos

The Ocean Club Resorts are two side-by-side properties that have come together to create one of the best resorts in all of the Caribbean. Ocean Club is all-suite, and each room comes complete with a kitchen and a washer/dryer. It’s the perfect escape for anyone looking to socially distance, while still being able to soak up some tropical sun. The resort is complete with pools, tennis courts, bike rental, and tons of watersport options like stand-up paddleboarding.

Their signature cocktail is perfect for cooling you down on a hot day. Its a rummed up Ginger Lemonade, made using fresh ginger and lemon, that’s sure to give you the energy you’ll need to explore these beautiful islands any time of year.

Recipe

~1 piece of (70g) of ginger peeled and chopped

~1 cup of lemon juice (about three to four lemons)

~1/3 cup of maple syrup

~6 cups of water

~2 lemons cut into slices for garnish

~ Mount Gay Silver rum to taste

Place the ginger and lemon juice in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add the water and maple syrup, and mix well. Before serving, strain out the ginger pulp. Pour into glasses filled with ice and add white rum to taste. Garnish with the lemon wheels.

Cayo Espanto

Belize

Located on a private island just off the shores of Belize, Cayo Espanto is the ultimate in luxury. Each villa comes equipped with a personal butler, private dock, and customized meals. It’s the perfect way to have a pandemic-safe vacation (while also living like royalty!) The resort’s signature cocktail, the Espanto Wave was designed to bring the beauty of the ocean and the island’s palm trees together in one powerhouse cocktail.

Recipe

~1 ounce of Captain Morgan Rum

~0.5 ounce of Blue Curacao Liquor

~0.3 ounce of Amaretto

~0.5 ounce of Triple Sec

~1 ounce of Pineapple juice

~1 ounce of Lime juice

~1 tablespoon of Sugar

~Ice cubes

Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and frozen. Pour into a glass and garnish with lime slices and a cherry. Then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the taste of your own private island paradise.

Frangipani Beach Resort

Anguilla

Frangipani, one of Anguilla’s premier beach resorts, has put a new spin on the classic fruit punch. The drink was invented by the resort’s GM, Scott Kircher, who says, “This is my take on a classic Caribbean rum punch with just enough lime zest and bitters to take the edge off the hottest and saltiest days at the beach.” Frangi’s Famous Island Rum Punch is the kind of drink that’s so good, one glass is never enough.

Recipe

~2 fresh-squeezed limes

~1 cup simple syrup

~½ cup Amaretto Disaronno

~1 cup guava nectar

~2 cups passionfruit juice

~3 cups spice rum (Mount Gay)

~1 cup dark rum (Myers’s)

~Angostura bitters, to taste (we like a healthy portion)

~Sprinkle of fresh ground nutmeg for garnish

Mix all the ingredients together in a large pitcher, and serve over ice. Glasses can be garnished with pineapple or orange slices.

___________________________

You May Also Like:

50 Fabulous Cocktails