A SWISS Airshow over St. Moritz

✈ SWISS was the official airline of the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, and its numerous attractions provided plenty of memorable moments.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships were held from 6 to 19 February 2017 in St. Moritz, and viewers will cherish their memories for a long time to come. Not only because of the spectacular achievements of the Swiss athletes, but also because of the fabulous fringe programme both beside and above the racing course. While the ski stars battled for every one-hundredth of a second on the courses, the pilots of the SWISS C Series proved their particular skills during their flypast. Breathtaking aerial maneuvers above the finish line by Patrouille Suisse at speeds of between 300 and 550 km/h gave the audience goosebumps.

You can Join SWISS for the 88th Lauberhorn races on January 12-14, 2018.

An ocean of Swiss flags

On several days, visitors were able to experience the world’s most advanced short- and medium-haul aircraft in the Engadine skies. After a solo over an ocean of Swiss flags, pilot Robert Emeri led the formation on Friday. Together with the six fighter jets of the Patrouille Suisse, whose brilliant “flairs” provided colourful accents on the horizon, the C Series created some amazing shapes in the sky, and was the cause of much enthusiasm in St. Moritz.

Preparation in the C Series simulator

These flights in St. Moritz were truly special for the crews in the cockpit, pilots Robert Emeri, Andreas Müller and Ivo Vogel, because the conditions on their regular SWISS flights, for instance to Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna and other European metropolises, are entirely different. With the low altitudes, steep turns, forces of up to 1.7 G, and the unique topography of the mountains, this flyover was indeed quite a challenge. The preparations in the simulator were accordingly detailed and painstaking.

Racer or pilot?

SWISS also had a SWISS Athletes Lounge in St. Moritz, where our crew tended to the well-being of the athletes. And in the SWISS Kids igloo tent, our mascots Bernie and Lexi provided a relaxed setting for the whole family. After the spectacular races and impressive flying displays, the delighted children decided that they were either going to become racing drivers or pilots.

Commitment

The flying displays by SWISS and Patrouille Suisse are among the highlights at renowned events all over Switzerland. With its commitment as the official airline and sponsor, SWISS demonstrates its allegiance to Switzerland, and offers Swiss fans a wealth of memorable experiences.

Exclusive partnerships and unique experiences

SWISS has been supporting various leading international sporting events in Switzerland for several years now, including the International Lauberhorn Races in Wengen, the Omega European Masters Crans-Montana, and track and field athletics at Weltklasse Zurich. SWISS has broadened its commitment to Swiss sports on a national level, and since the end of 2015 has also been the official airline of Swiss-Ski, Swiss Ice Hockey, Swiss Athletics, the Swiss national football team, the Swiss Handball Association and the Swiss Paralympics.

Book your SWISS Experience Here: https://www.swiss.com/