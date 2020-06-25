“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

—Martin Luther King Jr.

Every nation on Earth saw the threat to life from Covid-19 and decided to do something about it. Millions of lives may have been saved because people sacrificed so much to help others. Now, as we try to recover from the economic ravages of fighting this disease, we must apply the lessons we have learned in order to protect the physical, mental, and economic health of people everywhere.

We must immediately pass laws protecting people from being evicted from their homes because they are unable to pay their rent as a result of the coronavirus. This needs to be put in place and enforced until a viable economic recovery takes place.

As we move forward, we also need to acknowledge the fact that governments based on inequality have no place in our world. We must eradicate poverty, injustice, and corruption just as quickly as any other disease that threatens our lives. The people, policies, and behavior that promoted poverty, racism, and climate change must be replaced internationally. Those who refuse to do so, must be held accountable. People of every race, age, and economic status took to the streets recently and said “enough is enough.”

Instead of “the new normal,” we need to work for a “New Equality” where everyone truly shares in the wealth and abundance of the world equally. Oppression of one group by another must end. Police brutality has no place in our society. Poverty and homelessness have no place in our society.

To achieve this New Equality, we must act immediately to ensure the following: a Guaranteed Minimum Income for everyone; Universal Health Care; Affordable Housing for All; and 100% Renewable Energy worldwide within 5 years.

We came together to protect the world from the coronavirus pandemic. We must continue to come together to protect each other and our beautiful planet from the failed policies that man has created and perpetuated for far too long.