The Retreat At The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland

Now you can stay in a hotel that highlights the surreal beauty surrounding the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. The Retreat welcomes guests to become one with nature at this one-of-a-kind hotel located between Keflavik International Airport and Reykjavík. During your stay, you’ll be greeted by a personal host who can organize everything from spa treatments to adventures in the surrounding area. Guests will also get unlimited access to the Blue Lagoon, where the thermal waters entice visitors year round. Relax further in one of the 62 suites that have floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the incredible natural landscape. Every room is furnished with a mix of Icelandic and Italian design and lighting, but each is unique thanks to installation art created by local artists. At night, have a luxurious dinner at the Moss Restaurant where you can eat local fare and sip Icelandic vodka cocktails. At night, share a bottle of wine and have a romantic evening bathing in the waters right outside your room. Rates from $1,435 per night. Nordurljosavegur 9, 240. Tel: +354-420-8800. www.bluelagoon.com

