Scenic Cruises: One Price Covers It All

Now is the time to join Scenic on a truly all-inclusive Europe river cruise. Everything’s covered on our luxurious ships, from complimentary drinks and choice of excursions to a host of relaxation and wellness opportunities. To make your trip truly carefree, all tipping and gratuities are also included in the cost of your cruise, so that your wallet never comes out. One price covers it all. We won’t even ask for a credit card when you check in.

It’s All About Choice

The freedom of all-inclusive cruising means you can choose what you want to do, and when. Scenic Freechoice gives you touring options for exploring at most ports-of-call. You might join a local historian for a tour of Budapest’s historic center. Sample crisp white wines at a vineyard estate along the Moselle River. Ride one of our onboard e-bikes to a rural village for a café lunch. Or head out on your own with one of our Scenic Tailormade GPS-guided tours.

Your Scenic cruise will also include one or more Scenic Enrich events. These specially arranged cultural experiences add a deeper dimension to your cruise.

Enjoy the Most Spacious Staterooms in Europe

Settle into one of the roomiest suites in the world of river cruising and enjoy the pampering that is built into the Scenic experience, starting with Butler service that comes standard. Beverages are complimentary all day long — including in your personal mini-bar. Bathrooms are stocked with thick cotton towels, fleecy bathrobes, and luxury l’Occitane bath products. At night, you’ll sink into high-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets on your queen-size Scenic Slumber Bed. We even have a pillow menu, so you can select the style that gives you the perfect sleep.

Your sense of space extends to the view. That’s why 85 percent of suites includes our Scenic Sun-Lounge. With a push of the button this wall of glass lowers letting the light, and fresh air, flood in.

Menus Inspired by the Region and the Season

You’ll also have plenty of choice when it comes to dining. Your ship’s main restaurant is the open-seating Crystal Dining Room, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with an a la carte menu inspired by the region you’re visiting and the season. For an early riser breakfast, a casual meal, or a tempting treat, drop by the River Café. If you prefer to cozy up in your suite to watch a movie, simply order from room service, it’s available 24/7. Be sure to set aside at least one evening during your cruise for Portobello’s restaurant (L’Amour on French river cruises), an intimate five-course dining experience showcasing locally inspired cuisine and fine local wines.

Diamond Deck guests additionally receive an invitation from their ship’s Executive Chef to Table La Rive, an exclusive six-course menu, paired with fine wines thoughtfully selected by our sommelier. This memorable repast is available to just 10 guests per seating, so you can be sure that the conversation flows as easily as the wine.

Hands-On Learning with Scenic Culinaire

On the rivers of Bordeaux and southern France, guests are invited to take part in our Scenic Culinaire cooking experience. Chop, blend, and mix alongside the chef to prepare scrumptious regional specialties in our special cooking classroom. If we’re in a town on market day, class participants can join the chef to shop for farm-fresh ingredients, then transform your discoveries into the day’s dishes. A real-time camera and screen ensures that each participant has a clear view of the chef’s every move, and classes are limited to just 10 guests per session, so that everyone can be part of the fun. Magnifique!

Our ships in Europe also include enhanced wellness areas, with an invigorating vitality pool, gym, and an industry-first Salt Therapy Lounge. Long popular in Europe and Asia, salt therapy is rapidly gaining adherents in the United States for its promised benefits of freer breathing, soothing effects on the skin, and overall well-being.

Gathering Spots: Panorama Lounge and Bar and the Sun Deck

Head for the Panorama Lounge and Bar where you’ll find the bar open, a station for brewing up a cup of coffee or tea, and a selection of board and card games. In the evening, enjoy music, dance, lectures and demonstrations by artisans are all curated to complement the region you’re visiting. You’ll also gather here for entertaining and informative lectures on topics like Europe since World War II or the intricate system of locks that creates Europe’s network of interconnected rivers.

When the weather is fine, the view is even finer up top on the open-air Sun Deck. Grab a cool drink and enjoy the view while you wave to passing boats and keep a tally of the castles you see. You’ll find plenty of comfy seating, as well as a walking track to get some exercise while we’re underway.

More than 30 years experience

For more than 30 years, Scenic has offered the ultimate in luxury travel around the world. In addition to luxury river cruises throughout Europe, including Portugal, France, and Russia, Scenic offers worldwide river cruises on the Mekong and Irrawaddy in Asia and escorted tours in Egypt and Jordan.

Get complete details and itineraries here: scenicusa.com