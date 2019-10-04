Help Choose the Design Concept for the New Pulse Memorial and Museum

As we remember all too well, during the summer of 2016, a brutal attack killed 49 people and wounded 53 more inside the LGBTQ nightclub PULSE. In the three years following the massacre, many have wondered how to move forward while also commemorating the fallen victims. The onePulse Foundation was formed, and a memorial and museum was eventually planned.

Now, the onePulse Foundation has shortlisted six potential designs for the memorial and museum, which will be known as the National Pulse Memorial and Museum. The foundation is looking for help from the public to decide which design concept should be the winning choice for the eventual memorial. The public viewing period is open now until October 10th, and the chosen design will be announced on October 30th.

Here are the six finalists:

Coldefy & Associés with RDAI

According to Coldfrey & Associés along with RDAI, “The Pulse is the source, the place of events that echoed throughout the world, the point of departure of a project transforming hearts, minds and inspiring the Orlando SoDo district development. Pulse becomes the center of gravity; it radiates and transmits.”

“Water is the connecting element, from the existing fountain, it becomes a shallow reflecting pool encircling the club. In memory of the Angels, a palette of 49 colors lines the basin and radiates towards the public spaces.

An opulent garden planted with 49 trees, the memorial site provides a protective and colorful canopy. At the center of the garden, the nightclub is preserved; a generous adjacent space is dedicated to gathering and celebration. In this haven of peace and tranquility, we discover the transformed nightclub, opening to the light and air, inviting us to traverse an intimate path; opening our consciousness.”

“The renewed West Kaley street provides a shaded connection to the Museum, which rises like a budding flower, reaching towards the sky and signaling the entrance to the Pulse district. Vertical gardens and public plazas create new community places, and a rooftop promenade offers views to the Memorial and over the entire district.

Interactive sculptures commemorating all those affected by the tragedy punctuate the shaded esplanade of the Survivors walk on Orange Avenue, from the memorial towards downtown.”

Diller, Scofidio + Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects

According to the design team,

“As part of the LGBTQ+ and LatinX family, June 12, 2016 forever changed our lives. We feel a deep connection to those taken and impacted, so for them we must never forget that Pulse nightclub was and should always remain brilliant, glittery, and gay.

We propose a memorial with a garden and sanctuary that is both solemn and celebratory. The sanctuary sits within a contemplative sound garden of cypress trees, natural ponds and 268 reflective columns, each of which honors the life of someone who was affected but survived the shooting. A sound installation integrated into the columns will create a symphony of music when visitors approach them.”

“A delicately draped, beaded shroud protects the walls of the original club. Ascending above the original structure, one enters the sanctuary, which is suspended on 49 rainbow-colored ceramic tile columns commemorating the 49 lives taken. They dance as they did that night, and ascend towards the sky, unbroken and strong, while physically supporting the roof and the floor.”

“Circular glass openings surrounding these columns open views down to see the original club and dance floor below while tinted glass skylights fill the space with shimmering colored light from above. A perimeter scrim covered with mementos left by mourners displays the names of the 49 victims.”

Heneghan Peng Architects

Heneghan Peng says of their work,

“The nightclub remains.

Inside is silence.

Together, we engage with this silence to realize our strength.

It is through collectively facing this silence that the energy of PULSE emerges.

The memorial is cast around the perimeter of this silence, delicately poised on the threshold that links what is outside to what happened within. The memorial’s form shelters visitors in an intimate embrace, revealing only a single wall of the nightclub.”

“Each face of the memorial is divided into seven sections, the number of colors in a rainbow. These 7 x 7 intersections intertwine as a shared space, honoring and protecting the 49 angels. On the west, the angels’ names are inscribed in colorful vertical bands, looking towards a tranquil garden. Facing east, the date of the shooting declares: We will never forget. The north and south recall a space of community and celebration.”

“Rising alongside the I-4, the museum resonates with the energy of the nightclub. Its curves embrace public spaces along West Kaley, tilting upwards to provide shade. At its heart is a matrix of flexible chambers that display PULSE artifacts and mementos. Within these folds of history and memory is a mixture of sound emerging from recording studios of the PULSE Music Label, conversations and community spaces.”

MASS Design Group

MASS Design defines their project in three ways,

“Becoming…

No thing, no tribute, no space will replace these lives, their loss, their loves, their selves. And yet, like a chrysalis, we transform and become something else through tragedy.

The Pulse community teaches the public what it is to Become. To become is not simply to transform from one to another, but to hold a state of multiple identities together in tension.”

“The Pulse Memorial…

This ground, it is sacred ground. Violence and injury and lives lost have permeated here. They deserve and we need to give their lives space and their sacrifice meaning. And yet, also while pain was here, joy was there too; and beyond joy, there was transcendence, liberty, freedom, sweat, ritual, and hope to be whoever we want to be.”

“The Museum for Equality…

Our museum proposal is positioned to put the Pulse massacre in a global context of the fight for equality, and we are proposing naming the Museum, the Museum for Equality. Our Museum proposal would begin broadly, including the history of oppression and the fight for equality embedded in Central Florida. We bring together the global response and acts of solidarity in the wake of the tragedy, which can serve as a talisman of possibility, and the activism that can be inspired and nurtured here in the pursuit of equality.”

MVRDV

MVRDV states,

“Landscape of Love,

How we memorialize the Pulse Nightclub shooting influences the nature of the community’s physical and spiritual renewal. We implement a holistic approach that addresses physical (ecological), psychological (emotional), and actualization (social) needs. Cohesion in the Pulse District’s public realm, from the museum, along the West Kaley Street walk, to the National Pulse Memorial monument, through to the city center, and along the Orlando Health Survivors Walk, draws these distinct programs, and SoDo/Parramore communities, into connection.

Renewal begins in the public realm. A comprehensive urban “seeding” strategy connects all key sites and includes visually vibrant planting, lighting, parasol shading with bench seating, in addition to integrated smart and sustainable water and energy systems. With this urban strategy, we re-graft this desolate corridor onto the fabric of the greater city.”

“National Pulse Memorial,

In contrast, the National Pulse Memorial is calm and stoic. Its black volume communicates a midnight quality, even in brilliant Florida sunshine, while gold accentuates the façade fractures. Seemingly levitating atop a carved landscape of 49 trees chosen by victims’ families, atmospheric lighting enhances its spatial experience.”

“Pulse Museum,

Love is patient, love is kind… love is proud. The Pulse Museum will be an exciting new icon in the Orlando landscape, so form functions both conceptually and practically. Facilitating collective remembering, and learning, it will draw visitors from all over to its world-class educational program. By creating opportunities to consolidate new understanding through memorial and reinvention, and enhancing inclusivity, we will not let hate win.”

Studio Libeskind

Studio Libeskind stated,

“The Memorial is a place that first and foremost celebrates the lives of those who were taken, and communicates the values of Pulse—diversity, unity and acceptance. The heart-shaped design is contoured by 366 rainbow gates, each for a day of the 2016 calendar year. The Memorial is an active and deeply intimate experience for families, survivors and first-responders. We preserve the existing nightclub site as the Broken Heart and it is the scared space of the project—where we illuminate the words of love and loss. The Memorial spills out and connects to the Survivors Walk following the same path of the heroic acts of that night.”

“The Perpetual Light is a response to the onePULSE mission. The Perpetual Light never extinguishes—it is the light of the 49 Angels, the survivors, first responders, and community. We created three integrated, yet individually distinctive elements within the Greater Pulse District. We imbued each site with meaning and symbolism that radiates from onePULSE.”

“The Museum proclaims our humanity by embodying the human form as an iconic landmark for the Pulse district. It is a figure of hope that connects the terrestrial to the celestial as the tower ascends upward. It culminates in a pulsating rainbow beacon of 49 colored columns of light, activated by human touch. The observation deck is a place to take in the entirety of the district and feel the eternal pulse of humanity.”

If you’d like see more concept art as well as videos, you can visit the onePULSE Foundation website, or if you live in the Orlando area, or will be traveling there soon, the designs are currently on display at the Orange Country Historical Society.