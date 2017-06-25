Finding southern comfort in… LOUSIVILLE KENTUCKY

“One of Six Underrated Cities for LGBT Travelers” — Conde Nast Traveler

On the banks of the Ohio River is Louisville – Kentucky’s largest city. It’s a place that celebrates being a “City That Loves All,” Louisville, Kentucky is a southern gem that waves its rainbow flag proudly. Despite its Midwest location, Louisville has been at the epicenter of fighting for civil rights in The South. For starters, Louisville hosts the Kentuckiana Pride Festival on the Waterfront in June and the Louisville Pride Festival in September. With a diverse art and cultural scene, a bustling nightlife, and welcoming hotels, there is always a plethora of activities and sights to see in Louisville.

Culture:

Louisville is iconic for having one of the most talented LGBT live theater acts in the South. Head on over to Pandora Productions, a unique theater that presents pieces that are devoted to telling stories from the LGBTQ community. If you’re looking for something to sing along to, check out the Voices of Kentuckiana, a diverse chorus that celebrates anyone from any background.

Nightlife:

Trendy new spots are constantly popping up across Louisville, making the scene flourish with an electric energy that rivals many other cities in the south. Once the sun sets the city comes alive , so stop on by Play, a sleek and fabulous theater that doubles as a club where one of the hottest dance parties takes place. If you’re feeling a little more “chill,” stumble on into the Nowhere Bar where you can play pool, relax on the patio, or have a nice cocktail and dance.

Hotels:

While looking for a place to stay, you cannot go wrong with the unique and stylish Vu Guesthouse. Converted from a tobacco warehouse, this boldly colored LGBT-owned hotel is the perfect stay to experience the beauty of Louisville. Want something a little more chic? Book your stay at the TAG approved 21c Museum Hotel, a contemporary art museum that combines the rustic appeal of cozy and comfort with the glossy appeal of an Upper East Side boutique property. These are but two of a number of LGBT-friendly hotels.

For more information and to make you Louisville plans be sure to visit: GoToLouiville.com/Compassion