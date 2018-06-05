Capitalize on a Culture of Cool in Washington, DC

The nation’s capital is now a capital of cool. For anyone who hasn’t visited DC in a while, expect to discover a thriving arts and culture scene at the top of its game and one of the nation’s top restaurant cities.

In 2016, DC became only the fourth U.S. city with a Michelin Guide, due to its incredible lineup of restaurants and chefs. José Andrés’ mastery is on full display throughout the city, with his minibar earning two Michelin stars and several of his restaurants, including China Chilcano, Jaleo and Zaytinya, all receiving the Bib Gourmand designation for offering an exceptional meal for $40 or less. Chef Eric Ziebold reigns supreme at Kinship and Métier, two fine-dining eateries in one location that each received a Michelin star.

Other can’t-miss Michelin-starred selections include chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Masseria, specializing in Puglia-inspired Italian cuisine, and New American restaurant Blue Duck Tavern, located at the luxurious Park Hyatt Washington hotel.

If you’re looking for gorgeous views in addition to delicious dishes and cocktails, many hotels offer rooftop real estate that will take your visit to the next level, including The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel, Whiskey Charlie at The Wharf, DNV Rooftop at The Donovan, POV Rooftop Lounge and Terrace at the W Hotel and Crimson View at the Pod Hotel. You also can’t go wrong with a riverside view, such as District Winery in Capitol Riverfront, Hank’s Oyster Bar at The Wharf and Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place in Georgetown.

And when you’re in the mood for something casual, check out the buzzworthy Union Market in the NoMa neighborhood. The foodie feasting ground is your one-stop-shop for Korean-inspired tacos, locally cured meats, poké, oysters and plenty more.

Creativity in DC doesn’t just extend to the culinary arts, as the city’s arts and culture scene rivals any city in America. Tap into it all at the prestigious playhouses, marvelous museums and hip and historic hot spots that dot the landscape.

The Kennedy Center stages riveting musicals Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations (through July 22) and The Color Purple (July 31 – Aug. 26). The Second City’s Generation Gap (through Aug. 12) was created specifically for the Kennedy Center and dives into its subject with the legendary comedy company’s signature cutting satire. Finally, the Washington Ballet welcomes great dancers from around the world during a Sept. 26-30 run at Kennedy Centers’ Eisenhower Theater.

Dedicated to American plays and artists, Arena Stage kicks off its 2018-19 season with the John Legend-produced Turn Me Loose (Sept. 6 – Oct. 14), which tells the tale of comedian Dick Gregory. Next up is Anything Goes (Nov. 2 – Dec. 23), a musical comedy featuring songs composed by Cole Porter. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, known for thought-provoking, cutting-edge productions, debuts Gloria (Sept. 3-30), a searing look at the modern media landscape.

Museum adventures are also unmatched. From renowned design firm Snarkitecture, Fun House (through Sept. 3) at the National Building Museum presents various immersive rooms in which to interact. The Renwick Gallery hosts one of the year’s most popular exhibits, No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man (through Jan. 21, 2019), evoking the famous desert gathering with large-scale installations both inside the museum and in the surrounding neighborhood.

One of the 20th century’s most revered artists, German painter Georg Baselitz, receives his first major retrospective in the U.S. in more than 20 years with Baselitz: Six Decades at the Hirshhorn Museum (through Sept. 16). The Hirshhorn also boasts a stunning new lobby designed by Hiroshi Sugimoto where you can grab a cup of coffee and lounge before exploring.

Begin your DC adventure today. Visit washington.org and plan a legendary getaway.