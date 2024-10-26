This Winter, Give the Gift of Palm Springs

Experience the ultimate winter escape in Palm Springs. Relax by the pool, explore the desert, and enjoy one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the world.

They say there’s no time like the present. And when you want to give a truly memorable gift, there’s no present like time.

So thrill your spouse or stud muffin–not to mention yourself–with a fabulous week-long winter getaway to perpetually sunny Palm Springs to stay at one of the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels. Escape the chilly weather and spend quality time together with a warm days of poolside cocktails, spectacular desert scenery, diverse dining, tennis, golf, and buzzy nightlife in one of the most LGBTQ friendly cities in the world. Even a long weekend jaunt to Palm Springs can provide a much-needed antidote for the winter doldrums. Better yet, avoid the busy weekends, and sink into a more mellow vibe with a week-night escape.

Whether you want to surprise your partner with vacation tickets under the Christmas tree, or you’re getting a jump on a Valentine’s treat, now’s the time to get planning; the winter months are among Palm Springs’ most popular. Book a stay at one of the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels: Over 75 boutique properties, each with a focus on guest service in an intimate setting with no more than 50 rooms.

From clothing-optional men’s resorts to luxury accommodations stylishly designed to reflect the city’s Mid-Century Modern and Spanish architectural traditions, you’ll find an option that perfectly suits your tastes.

Discover a handful of our queer-friendly favorites–all owned or managed by members of the community–below where you can hold on to your shorts. And explore our complete portfolio of properties at palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com

SPARROWS LODGE

With immaculate, distinctive design as much akin to the Connecticut countryside and Key West as to the California desert, 20-room Sparrow’s Lodge is a sublime surprise. Rustic whitewashed and red wood walls lend the property the air of a luxe rural retreat or, as some have described it, “a summer camp for adults.” Guests are encouraged to unplug and relax in spacious television free rooms and an on-site massage tent. The lodge is also home to The Barn Kitchen, an acclaimed culinary destination in the Coachella Valley offering lunch and dinner daily along with 9pm-11pm bar service, exclusively for overnight guests. palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/hotels/sparrows-lodge

Which Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels Are On Your Winter Wish List?

THE OLD RANCH INN

Husbands Troy Jones and Jason Ball cultivate a welcoming Western vibe at the Old Ranch Inn. Their intimate eight-suite property, nestled against a hillside, is located in the historic Palm Springs Tennis Club neighborhood, popular with Hollywood stars and politicians in the city’s 1950s heyday. Airy suites, all of which feature king beds, surround a sun-drenched pool, where guests linger and socialize. Troy and Jason are enthusiastically engaged in the Palm Springs community and eager to suggest restaurants, events, and activities to suit the taste of each guest. palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/hotels/old-ranch-inn

ALCAZAR PALM SPRINGS

Dapper manager Robert Hunt welcomes guests to the Moorish garden setting of Alcazar with the grace and mischievous wink of Mr. Roarke on Fantasy Island. The tiered 34-room property is anchored by a treed courtyard where birdsong and a burbling fountain invite guests to sit a moment and appreciate this oasis in the heart of the city. Alcazar is situated in the Uptown Design District, within walking distance of the city’s top shopping and dining. In fact, after enjoying a complementary morning espresso by the salt water pool, you can amble just a few steps through a private passageway to Cheeky’s, one of Palm Springs’ most popular breakfast spots. palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/hotels/alcazar-palm-springs

TRIXIE MOTEL

Oh, the irony: After staying at the Trixie Motel, anyplace else might feel like a drag. The seven-room hot pink paradise–founded by Brian Firkus, aka drag queen entrepreneur Trixie Mattel, and their partner–David Silver, was the star of its own TV series while being renovated to reflect its namesake’s inimitable flair. Rooms feature wild, mural like wall art; the pool deck is Pepto-toned; and there’s a house bar, Barbara, for those times you need a stiff on. Sashay and stay! palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/hotels/trixie-motel-2

TALAVERA PALM SPRINGS

One of the most romantic properties in town, Talavera has only 11 hacienda suites, all perfect for a couples’ escape: Each art-filled suite has a private patio area, complete with hot tub; and a unique decor motif, from the Moroccan-influenced tiles of the Kasbah Hacienda to the elegant Hawaiian style of the Puka Hacienda. Several feature kitchenettes, which are particularly convenient for longer stays. Two full-size swimming pools and 180-degree views of the San Jacinto Mountains may occasionally lure you out of blissful seclusion into the lush common garden area. View Talavera

Explore more than 75 great places to stay at palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com

