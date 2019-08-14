Slip Into Nothing But Sunshine in Palm Springs

This desert paradise is filled with men’s clothing optional resorts.

Palm Springs, known for its welcoming, “come as you are,” spirit and iconic desert modern living, has rightfully earned its place on every self-respecting queer’s bucket list. But be warned, once you visit, you’ll want to keep returning to this desert paradise where privacy is prized, the parties can last for days, art and culture thrive, and the San Jacinto Mountains offer selfie-worthy settings at every turn.

WHERE TO STAY

Set against a stunning mountain backdrop and liberally dotted with postcard-perfect palm trees, Palm Springs is home to several clothing-optional resorts that cater to gay men. From the bearishly delicious to the playfully quaint, from the stylishly sophisticated to the indulgently peaceful, each resort cultivates its own unique vibe and loyal following.

BEARFOOT INN FOR GAY MEN, BEARS, AND THEIR ADMIRERS

Faithfully masculine with bear-delicious eye candy at every turn, the stylishly upgraded mid-century modern Bearfoot Inn is the epitome of desert escape right at the foot of the mountains. Intimate in scope with just 11 rooms, the Bearfoot Inn even offers a heated saltwater pool and spa, where guests can unwind and soak in the sun and the views. Amenities include access to WorkOUT Gym, wifi, and on-site parking. An included continental breakfast contains unexpected extras

such as yogurt and fresh fruit. Deluxe rooms and suites offer fully-equipped kitchens and private patios with showers generously built for more than one.The Bearfoot Inn is conveniently located a short walk from a Buzz Trolley stop, which is free, and can deliver you right downtown to the gay bars. On the other hand, why would you want to leave when there’s so much to enjoy poolside?

SANTIAGO RESORT’S

SOPHISTICATED HOSPITALITY

When it comes to impeccable gay hospitality in a lushly gorgeous, beautifully maintained, and perfectly private setting, the Santiago Resort simply excels. There’s a reason that this resort attracts guests from around the world and it’s not just because the Santiago boasts the biggest pool of any boutique resort in town. Kent Taylor, the hotel’s talented general manager, and his attentive staff have considered everything you need for the perfect escape. Room rates are all inclusive and that means you aren’t paying an extra resort or amenities fee. Not only is breakfast included but lunch as well, and you have 24-hour access to the well-stocked cantina, which offers snacks and drinks including fresh fruit. Adorable loaner bikes are available for cruising around town, the parking is free, and there’s even an EV charger. The Santiago’s atmosphere is super chill: it’s non-cruisy and friendly without being annoying…perfect for introverts and extroverts alike. Spacious guest rooms are beautifully appointed, many with bespoke furnishings made by the owners. And every room contains a small collection of queerly retro-artsy postcards to send to those friends back home who appreciate a little old-school hospitality. The only regret you’ll have at the Santiago is leaving.

TORTUGA DEL SOL

NURTURES IN THE SUN

A well-respected gay travel writer once referred to the Tortuga del Sol in Palm Springs as one of the most beautiful resorts he’s ever had the pleasure of visiting. One visit and the reason for this assessment becomes clear: the Tortuga del Sol embraces the kind of soulful hospitality that you can only find at an owner-occupied hacienda. Hoteliers Ric and Rob poured their hearts into the clothing-optional Tortuga del Sol and it shows. This award-winning southwest-style hotel flourishes with lush indigenous landscape that also includes citrus, palm, and bougainvillea in a serene setting.

Pets are welcome with advance notice. Added bonus: A trio of tortoises (two Desert Tortoises and a Russian Tortoise) live onsite; intrigued guests are welcome to help feed them come breakfast time. Private cabanas, a firepit, covered pool table, 10-man Jacuzzi, and poolside misters are just a few of the amenities offered at this charming resort. Breakfast and robes are complimentary and the organic papaya bath products will leave you feeling clean and loved. There are few places in Palm Springs that offer such a nurturing environment for men. The Tortuga del Sol tops the list.

LA DOLCE VITA PAMPERS

When it comes to a full array of ways to be pampered, the men’s clothing-optional La Dolce Vita Resort and Spa is unparalleled. Clean, serene, and recently renovated, La Dolce Vita has the only professional, full-service men’s spa in Palm Springs along with two heated outdoor pools, a hot tub, and a steam room. And spa services with access to resort amenities can be booked even if you’re not a hotel guest. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, La Dolce Vita’s 18 guestrooms include well-appointed studios and spacious one-bedroom apartments that are perfect for longer stays. Luxury linens and robes offer a welcome touch of extra comfort. Additional amenities include an outdoor community barbecue, as well as complimentary daily continental breakfast, flatscreen TVs, parking, and WiFi. Friendly staff has a knack for making you feel welcome whether you are single or coupled. Mingle over cocktails and appetizers during Friday & Saturday afternoon social hour or retreat to a lounge chair for a well-deserved nap. The sweet life, indeed.

HOW TO GET TO PALM SPRINGS

Fly or drive, Palm Springs offers an unforgettable escape from everyday life. Ten airlines serve the Palm Springs International Airport with non-stop flights from twenty destinations, which include major hubs such as Seattle, JFK, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Boston, Houston and Chicago among others. It’s a comfortable drive from Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. From events to resorts, and from nightclubs to shows, Palm Springs is an ongoing and welcome celebration of queer culture. All that’s missing is you.

