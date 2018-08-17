Cannabis Tourism. More Than A Rocky Mountain High

As of this year, anyone can walk into a dispensary and purchase cannabis in Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Massachusetts and Vermont will join the roster in July 2018.

There’s a new kind of tourism budding across America, and it’s growing bigger every day. Cannabis is the future, they say. “They” are retailers, farmers, manufacturers, marketers, government officials, and a wide array of entrepreneurs who are cultivating both crops, and the tangential businesses related to marijuana, including hospitality.

Consumers too are, of course, enjoying greater access than ever before, but they are restricted to either the 29 states that have legalized medical cannabis or the eight states with legal recreational weed.

Tourism is a big factor in the weed industry’s exponential growth. Travelers are a curious bunch, and it doesn’t matter their level of experience—pot is an enticing reason for many people to explore and experiment, especially on vacation.

Just as laws and regulations are rapidly evolving across state and federal levels, so are the products themselves. There are ever-evolving strains of marijuana and ways to consume it. We’re talking about sativa vs. indica, THC vs. CBD, smoking vs. vaping, topicals vs. edibles, flower vs. wax vs. shatter vs. oil.

In other words, no matter how much you know about cannabis, there’s probably plenty more you don’t know. Perhaps that’s why the green frontier is as daunting as it is exciting.

The States of Things

Twenty-two years ago, California made waves by becoming the first state to legalize medical cannabis. That notion was radical in 1996, considering the US government long ago labeled marijuana a Schedule I drug—putting it in the same category as heroin, LSD, and cocaine as a federally illegal substance deemed devoid of medical benefits and with high abuse potential. By comparison, even crystal methamphetamine, opium, and most opioids are schedule II, suggesting they all offer medical benefits.

Yet California voters passed the Compassionate Use Act of 1996 by nearly 56 percent, spurring four more state’s legal medical use in 1998, and two dozen more over the next two decades.

During the 2012 elections, the first recreational-marijuana laws in Colorado and Washington were enacted. With that vote, they became the testing-ground states, each with different regulations, licensing requirements, and taxation structures that, some believe, put undue financial burden on proprietors.

Still, tax revenue for each state’s cannabis sales was lofty from the start, raking in billions of dollars annually and rising. It caught the attention of other states, where consumers craved legal cannabis, lawmakers wanted more revenue, and entrepreneurs were eager to launch new businesses.

By 2016, six more states and the District of Columbia legalized recreational weed, and as of this year, anyone can walk into a dispensary and purchase cannabis in Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Massachusetts and Vermont will join the roster in July 2018. Maine and Washington D.C. technically have legalized recreational pot, but both are in limbo while lawmakers (including US Congress, in D.C.’s case) duke out the details of their voter-approved initiatives.

The plot of this story thickened in 2018, when the current federal administration threatened to curtail legal marijuana sales, mainly through a lawsuit. Little action has been taken thus far, however, and cannabis advocates and detractors alike believe that the bud train already left the station, and it’s too far down the line to be stopped or even slowed at this point.

In fact, several more states are expected to consider legalizing recreational weed this year (Michigan, New Jersey, and Rhode Island among them), while nearly a dozen more are likely to approve medical marijuana (if not recreational too), including Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Ohio, and Kentucky.

This complex scenario of state laws that conflict with federal law, and the many other regulatory evolutions, has not deterred suppliers or consumers from doing their thing. The complications and infighting seem increasingly absurd compared to Canada’s upcoming nationwide legalization, expected to be in place later this year. (Only Uruguay currently has legal pot nationally; but many countries are pot-friendly, like the Netherlands and Jamaica.)

Bud Basics

So you’ve decided to visit a state with legal cannabis. There are many ways to get rolling, but they usually begin at a dispensary. Expect to show your I.D., since you’ll need to be over 21, and expect that you may have to wait a few minutes to speak with a “budtender” who can answer all your questions.

It’s best to know a few things before you go. For starters, there are two primary cannabinoids (chemical compounds) in cannabis. One is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound that gets you stoned. The other is CBD (cannabidiol), which suppresses THC’s effects and is responsible for most of the plant’s medicinal benefits, such as treating epilepsy and reducing pain and inflammation. Most dispensaries carry dozens of weed strains that contain higher amounts of THC or CBD, or a balance of both.

Next, figure out what kind of high you’re after. If you’re looking for something energizing that stokes creativity and exploration, consider a sativa strain (it’s usually higher in THC). If you prefer something mellow that will promote muscular and mental relaxation, try indica.

Most dispensaries display their “flower” so you can see and smell it, with info cards that outline the strain’s name and price; whether it’s sativa, indica, or a hybrid; and proportions of THC vs. CBD. (The most powerful strains will usually measure more than 20 percent THC or CBD.)

Most strains have wacky names, but there is an etymology to it. For example, “kush” strains are usually higher in indica, so remember to find a cushy couch for those highs; but a “diesel” strain is usually a more active, sensory sativa high that may help elevate a hike or dance night.

The supremely important thing to remember is that these newer strains can be intense—way more so than the dime bags of the past. Even the most seasoned pot heads may not be accustomed to what’s sold at an average legal-weed dispensary. Remember to be cautious, and start with a dosage that’s lower than what you think you can handle. You can always have more, but too much could diminish your pleasure, or leave you crashed out on your hotel bed instead of out

exploring a new destination.

Most budtenders tend to be aware of how potent the strains are, and advise visitors/newbies to start small. To put it in perspective, on a recent visit to downtown Denver’s slick Pure Marijuana Dispensary (1133 Bannock St. Tel: 303-534-7873. www.puremmj.com), I inquired about how many milligrams of a THC edible I should consume for a mild high. My friendly retail expert advised starting with a 5-MG THC chocolate square; then wait at least an hour to decide if I should nibble 5 MG more. After a while, he said, I’ll know how strong that particular chocolate bar is, and I can acclimate to the dosage to increase from there.

When I asked him how many milligrams he usually eats to get high, he said, “Right now my tolerance is pretty high, so I usually have to eat about 150 MG to really feel it.” In other words, the pro level is vastly different than the recommended amateur dosage.

You may be surprised at the almost never-ending cannabis variety for sale in any given dispensary. There are literally hundreds of types of edibles and drinks, and probably as many strains of flower. What’s more incredible is the assortment of “extracts,” including oil and wax for vaporizers (some vapes are disposable; and at around $20 each, they’re great for travelers). Then there are the purer extracts for dabbing and inhaling small amounts, like resin and shatter (an oil-based, hardened substance), which tourists may want to leave to veteran tokers.

Still, the array of pot’s forms and potency means there are plenty of options for everyone. “There are so many products made just for you: low dose, discreet, simple. And most importantly, beneficial,” says Joe Hodas, a longtime cannabis-industry executive who’s now chief marketing officer at the marijuana device-innovation company GoFire (www.gofire.co).

“Cannabis can be about more than partying or getting high. It can help with sleep, sex, focus, energy, pain—and there are so many ways to get there: topicals, vapes, edibles.” He adds that along with CBD, there are also CBN (cannabinol) and CBG (cannabigerol), which are non-psychoactive, and can offer benefits from pain alleviation to anxiety reduction to anti-bacterial effects. “The list of important cannabinoids has gone well beyond just THC,” he says.

Likewise, Sonya Fox, a patient consultant at Takoma Wellness Center (6925 Blair Rd. N.W. Washington D.C., Tel: 202-465-4260. www.takomawellness.com) believes in weed’s array of benefits.

“I think scientific evidence continues to reveal the wonderful and complex properties of this plant to treat everything from eczema to seizures,” she says. “It brings me a lot of joy to hear of people being able to regain their health and go on to live their best lives, all due to a little green plant. There’s nothing more amazing to me than that.”

Gay Culture and Cannabis

With so much to learn and experience in this developing realm, marijuana seems to be a logical niche for the LGBT set. Queers tend to be more open-minded overall, and they’re early adapters to new concepts and experimentation.

On the supply side, however, many complain that the industry is overrun with hetero, white, cis-men. The notable shortage of women, people of color, and LGBT business owners and cultivators has been called out for years.

“I think there has always been a strong, positive relationship between the LGBT consumer and cannabis,” says Hodas. “I know a few [LGBT] entrepreneurs, but there is honestly a lack of diversity in the ownership of the industry, which many before me have brought to light.”

Women, it seems, are of great interest to the booming Mary Jane biz. They’re considered an overlooked segment, and Dona Frank, founder of Natural Cannabis Company (www.naturalcannabis.com), would love to welcome more ladies to the green rush.

“It’s a male-dominated industry—which is not strange, because it’s a female plant [that produces bud], so of course they want to dominate it,” jokes Frank.

Frank is somewhat of an anomaly in the business. As a woman, and queer, she is part of the cannabis-proprietor minority, but her business savvy has firmly anchored her place in the California weed market. She founded Natural Cannabis Company in 2005 expressly because she “wanted to create a place where women, people of color, and LGBT people could feel safe and access safe, clean cannabis.”

Today, Frank’s loyal team operates a wildly successful trio of stores in counties north of San Francisco, along with a manufacturing center, and a distribution hub—from which carefully selected (and usually small-batch and organic) farmers share their herb with the region. She’s quick to note that at one point, most of Natural Cannabis Company’s operations were grouped together, but stringent California state laws have now mandated that each business arm establish separate locations. They’re part of the complicated rules that led Frank to hire one fulltime employee dedicated to monitoring the state’s ever-changing rules surrounding marijuana production and sales.

Such intricate rules are likely inhibiting the entrepreneurial spirit in California and other legal-weed states. Retailers who opened dispensaries under just the medical-MJ laws are now having to adapt their businesses for recreational sales, and some businesspeople are advocates to revise laws that don’t make sense. For example, Erich Pearson, a gay man who owns the San Francisco and Santa Rosa dispensaries SPARC (www.sparcwp.wpengine.com), is working to revise zoning restrictions that have brought “green clusters” of stores to certain streets.

Other entrepreneurs, like Aurora, Colorado–based Paige Kazazian, are simply filling a need. She says her company, Faro Kitchen (www.farokitchen.com), “was born to combat the lack of allergen-friendly, health conscious edibles on the market.” Launched in 2017, Faro’s website reads like a proclamation of cannabis as a kind of miracle plant, describing it as “among the most natural, powerful, and beneficial medicines of our lifetime, as well as the safest substance to experiment with recreationally.” To harness its benefits, Faro is making wholesome, artisanal, and healthconscious cannabis-infused edibles for consumers.

Kazazian, like others, would love to see more diversity in the industry. “I can’t speak to seeing particular interest in cannabis from LGBT entrepreneurs because. unfortunately, I’ve rarely come across any,” she says. “I hope to not only meet more cannabis business owners who are LGBTQIA+, but to actively collaborate and work together to expand our industry.”

Kazazian adds, “I think it’s worth noting how long cannabis has been a part of gay communities. California’s medical marijuana law was driven [in part] because of the HIV/AIDS crisis and the need to ease suffering. Cannabis has always benefited LGBTQIA+ individuals and I don’t ever see our relationship with this plant stopping.”

Fortunately, there are organizations that bring together like-minded cannabis players, like the National Cannabis Festival (www.nationalcannabisfestival.com) and Women Grow (www.womengrow.com) that invites connections through regional chapters and annual summits. Laila Makled is one of the queer women engaged with both groups.

“I do not think there is a movement yet for LGBTQ people to get involved in the cannabis industry like there is for women or people of color,” says Makled. “I am hoping that day will come soon…based on my own experience, the LGBTQ community is a massive untapped market for cannabis businesses.”

Travel Temptations

For people traveling to legal-weed destinations, tour companies, dispensaries, accommodations, and other herb-friendly businesses are constantly growing and changing with each state’s distinct regulations. Some, like California, are instituting laws that mirror the wine and alcohol industries.

Natural Cannabis Company is seeing both the pros and cons of its wine-country locale. Frank says, “We had an excellent model to go by with the wineries, because many of them are independent. They grow, press, and bottle their own grapes, and sell their own wine. It’s such a great working model that should have translated to this industry, but I feel [it’s gotten] convoluted.”

For example, people exploring wine country know that if they’re driving, they should imbibe wine very minimally or not at all. The same might go for consuming weed, which is best enjoyed in a place where you can relax. On the other hand, weed is perishable, so it’s ineffective to apply the exact same model for purchasing weed as something as sturdy as wine. “It just doesn’t work,” Frank says.

Most states’ regulations restrict smoking pot to designated, private areas. That might be in a “bud and breakfast,” private bus with a partitioned driver’s area, a massage studio using CBD-infused oils, or other private domains. In Colorado, social clubs are opening up as a welcome option for consuming weed, and voters there approved a 2017 initiative allowing businesses to operate designated consumption areas. (The law has yet to take effect while the fine print is sorted.)

Still, queers shouldn’t expect weed zones in their local gay bars any time soon. Instead, travelers can find 420-friendly lodging through resources like BudandBreakfast.com and the robust Leafly.com, that also publishes details about strains, retailers, and lifestyle topics. TheCannabist.co comes in handy for news, entertainment, travel, and businesses to watch out for (including Mike Tyson’s cannabis resort “oasis” planned for California’s Mojave Desert).

Other companies, like Seattle-based Kush Tourism (www.kushtourism.com), offer lodging and dispensary tips in six legal-weed states, as well as their own and partner tours. One of the most comprehensive is the Seattle Kush Tour, a 3.5-hour journey to a grow operation, glass-blowing studio, oil-extraction company, and dispensary. Meanwhile in Oregon, Kush helps book Potlandia Experience (www.potlandiaexperience.com) bus tours that hit a range of stops, including a brewery pouring CBD-infused beer. Tour choices can focus on cultivation, accessories, dispensaries, or just general consumption that’s sometimes paired with restaurant, distillery, or winery visits.

“With each state that comes online for recreational cannabis, more opportunities for tourism arise nationwide,” says Kush Tourism guide Leila Ali. “[We’re] poised to be a resource to new ancillary cannabis businesses, and we form partnerships with cannabis-friendly businesses all over the world.”

Ali says that her company’s tours are meant to enlighten, and the edification they impart is perhaps the best souvenir.

“The tours aren’t about a bunch of experts showing off. They’re about creating a safe space for discourse. Every guest comes away empowered to educate their local communities about innovations in the cannabis industry. Our aim is to educate and inspire cannabis enthusiasts to change legislation in communities that are resistant, and to strengthen legislation in communities that are pro-cannabis,” Ali says.

For Frank, 2018 is her year to “go deeper and get better,” and she says her team is preparing for the expected summer tourism peak with

top-notch client experiences. Even those who can’t visit in person can still participate in the culture, perhaps through Natural Cannabis Company’s annual High Art competition that accepts “highly creative” art submissions from around the world for monetary prizes. This year, High Art focuses on a particularly revealing theme: freedom.

It seems like a perfect 2018 theme. Because if there’s one overriding message across the entire industry, it’s that freedom to consume cannabis, in any of its countless forms, is as vital as the liberty to live your best life.