Key West’s ‘Tropical Heat’ Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Adult-Only Fun

Tropical Heat is bringing a new wave of gay parties and events to Key West, Florida, this August.

Key West is one of the best destinations for LGBTQ travelers. Welcoming, friendly, and full of great nightlife, the island has long been a refuge for queer visitors from across the globe. While the island has tons of LGBTQ events, Tropical Heat is the most popular men’s-only event for gay visitors and locals alike.

From naked pool parties to club nights, drag shows, and more, Tropical Heat always knows how to, well…turn up the heat! And 2022 marks a special year for the annual event. Running from August 10-14, Tropical Heat will be celebrating its 10th anniversary! Check out a sample of some of the best events taking place throughout the week.

August 10

At 5 pm, Pick up your passes, kick off your shoes, and get naked at the Official Tropical Heat Kick-off party at the Island House resort. This heated kick-off party is bound to get you in the mood for all sorts of fun. Complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres and free drink shots will be available throughout the evening, and raffles and contests will be handing out special giveaways and Prizes. Happy hour from 5:00-8:00 pm.

August 11

There are two chances to set sail on the Blu Q, Key West’s all-male, clothing-optional sailing cruise. There will be an 11 am and a 6:30 pm sailing. Snacks and drinks are provided for both. The earlier cruise is geared more toward those who are looking to dive in and snorkel in the water, and the later cruise is geared more toward enjoying the sunset with a few boozy refreshments.

August 13

Saturday is packed full of drag shows. Aqua and Bourbon Bar are putting on numerous shows throughout the night, and drag legend Christopher Peterson will even be holding a performance of his famous EYECONS show at 9 pm. Peterson is known for impersonating of the biggest divas in history, including Marilyn Monroe, Joan Rivers, Reba McEntire, Bette Midler, Cher, Bette Davis, Liza Minnelli, and Judy Garland to name a few. Best of all, the show is entirely live…no lip syncing! You won’t want to miss it.

August 14

After a long weekend, treat yourself to a hilarious (and potentially risque) drag brunch at Mangoe’s Drunken Drag Brunch. From 12-3 pm, Mangoes will be dishing out a specially-prepared menu for the Tropical Heat celebration, and yes, mimosas will be provided. Meetup with new friends you met throughout the week, numb your hangover with more alcohol, and laugh the afternoon away with some of the best queens in Keys! Not a bad way to finish off a big week.

This is just a sampling of some of the events. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets and VIP passes, click here.

