The Serendipity is a drink created by Colin Field, Chief Bar in the Bar Hemingway of the Ritz Paris. According to Field, this cocktail is “France in a glass”. It is also Johnny Depp’s favorite cocktail.

Recipe

In a “trumbler” glass, slightly crush a sprig of fresh mint with a teaspoon of sugar. Add 1/10 Calvados Fine Pierre Huet, 3/10 of apple juice and 4 ice cubes. Fill with Champagne. Stir carefully and serve!

If you would like to have one of these cocktails in France, the Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris is scheduled to reopen on September 3, 2020.

