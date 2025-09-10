Your Year-Round Guide to Providence, RI

Founded on the principles of freedom and acceptance, Providence, Rhode Island, continues to support a diverse creative community.

Along with its blend of big city sophistication and small-town charm, Providence is known for its walkability, award-winning restaurants and dynamic arts scene. Perfectly positioned between Boston and New York City, and easily accessible by car, train or plane, Providence offers something for everyone, all year long.

One of Providence’s most popular cultural events is WaterFire, a multisensory art installation, highlighted by a series of bonfires installed on the three rivers of Downtown Providence. Illuminating nearly two-thirds of a mile of public spaces, the event features a flotilla of performers traveling the river in torch-lit vessels. Typically held from May to November, WaterFire has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city for 30 years. The combination of aromatic wood smoke, flickering firelight and enchanting music creates a truly singular experience.

Autumn in Providence is more treat than trick, with annual events like PVDFest, Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and Rhode Island Comic Con. Embrace spooky season with Providence Ghost Tour, a walking tour of Providence’s East Side that treats visitors to tales of the nearly departed residents of the city. From Revolutionary soldiers to Edgar Allan Poe, you never know what spectral guests might appear. And speaking of spooky tales, fans of H.P. Lovecraft can visit the Lovecraft Arts & Sciences Bookstore & Gift Shop in The Arcade, the oldest indoor mall in the country.

Providence’s holiday season is jam-packed with favorites like the zoo’s Holiday Lights Spectacular and Trinity Rep’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” Federal Hill, Providence’s own Little Italy, hosts two weekends of Christmas on the Hill, featuring an old-world style atmosphere for dining, shopping and even a trolley ride. Tree lightings at City Hall and the Providence Rink bring festive fun to downtown, and holiday markets like The Providence Flea offer the perfect opportunity to support local artists and makers while you check off everyone on your list. WaterFire events in early December and on New Year’s Eve round out a month-long celebration of holiday magic.

Just in time to break those pesky New Year’s resolutions, Providence Restaurant Weeks arrives late January for two weeks of dining specials and prix fixe menus. From authentic Italian cuisine on Federal Hill to seafood fresh from Narragansett Bay, Providence offers a dazzling array of restaurants that will delight even the most discerning palate. Home to Johnson & Wales University, the world’s largest culinary educator, the capital city often reaps the rewards of having many of the school’s alumni and students display their culinary talents locally. Providence Restaurant Weeks offers the perfect opportunity to explore everything from sandwich shops to elegant dining.

With so much culinary clout, it’s no surprise that last March saw the launch of the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective (PCC), a four-day food and wine festival that showcased the diversity of the city’s dining experiences. From wine dinners and a Grand Tasting to cooking classes and even a food truck drag brunch, the festival offered something for everyone. The PCC returns again this spring along with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, a comedy festival featuring performances from big name comedians, local stand-up favorites and everything in between. The festival also showcases local theatrical venues The VETS and the Providence Performing Arts Center, often home to Broadway musicals, touring musicians and more.

Spring and summer in the city are a whirlwind of cultural festivals, al fresco dining on Federal Hill, WaterFires and all kinds of activity and events at the 195 District Park and Michael S. Van Leesten Pedestrian Bridge. From an outdoor beer garden and live music to yoga classes and even swing dance lessons, there’s something happening at the park and bridge daily during the summer. The Providence Flea sets up camp every Sunday with more than 75 local vendors, artists, makers and more.

The Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival brings movie lovers from around the world for a week of movie premieres, director info sessions, workshops and more. One of biggest events of the summer is the Rhode Island Pridefest and Illuminated Night Parade. New England’s largest LGBTQIA+ celebration, the event is a day filled with live entertainment, a vendor exhibition, local non-profit organizations and even a Kids Zone with hands-on activities for the little ones. The festivities continue into the evening as the Illuminated Night Parade makes its way through Downtown Providence.

With so many options and events happening in Providence, you can curate a getaway that is uniquely yours at any time of year.

