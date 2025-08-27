World Eats: St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida

With so much culinary talent and artistic inspiration, St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida is definitely a must-visit of destinations in the USA.

I had the enormous pleasure of experiencing a one-night culinary extravaganza celebrating the diverse and exciting dining scene in St. Pete-Clearwater Florida. Our dinner was inspired by several of the extraordinary museums in their area. The chefs menus drew inspiration from iconic institutions including The Dalí Museum, Chihuly Collection, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement for a dining experience that captured the heart and artistic soul of the Gulf Coast.

The evening of maybe 100 guests was held at the James Beard Foundation’s Platform in New York City. Beautiful tables with gorgeous fresh bouquets of flowers adorned the tables.

Cocktails and Appetizers

For this bespoke dinner, the St. Pete Distillery offered 5 crafted cocktails and my definite favorite was the Savory Scofflaw which was created with St. Pete Distillery Premium Whisky, Charred Onion Infused Dry Vermouth, Rosemary Peppercorn Grenadine, Acid Adjusted Tomato Water, and to top it off a Parmesan Crisp Garnish.

While enjoying cocktails, appetizers were offered by Chef David Reyes of St. Pete Distillery and inspired by the Dali Museum. Surprising to me, it was the alligator that I kept reaching for: Deviled Gator Croquette: Maduro Puree, Pineapple Hibiscus Chutney, Micro Oregano and Micro Garlic Chive. He also created a delicious Mango Gazpacho with Lobster Ceviche.

First Course

With a nod to the Museum of Fine Arts, Chef Nick Ocando of Juno & The Peacock / Allelo created a crispy Spanish Octopus: Honey Thyme Ricotta Compressed Melon, Bronze Fennel, Micro Basil, Espelette Pepper. It was very refreshing and delicious. I’ve never seen octopus paired with watermelon. In fact, Chef Ocando was so concerned that the watermelon had to be the best he traveled up to New York with his hand-picked Floridian watermelon. Paired with this course was a Rubentis Rosado Getariako Txakolina, Spain 2024.

Second Course

Chef Robert Reinsmith of Wild Child offered us a Goat Cheese Stuffed Squash Blossoms: Pistachio Butter, Baby Zucchini, Fennel, Lavender Honey, Sumac, and soft herbs all inspired by the Chihuly Collection at the Morean Art Center. It was fantastic, especially paired with the Meurgey Croses Vire Clesse.

Third Course



Chef Christopher Artrip of The Black Pearl offered us a Seared Duck Breast & Leg Confit: Summer Pea Puree, Swiss Chard, Hawayij, Pickled Raspberry. Perfectly cooked, the course was inspired by the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement and paired with a Moulin-a-Vent Vieilles Vignes de 1903. Yohan Lardy 2022.

Fourth Course

The Chef’s combined their talents to create the amazing dessert called Florida Orange: Burnt Orange Mousse, White Chocolate, Bourbon Cherry, Chocolate Flourless Cake, Mactcha Tuile, Orange Gel and paired with a perfect Lastau Moscatel Sherry. I honestly do not have a sweet tooth but I devoured this creation.

With so much culinary talent and artistic inspiration, St. Pete-Clearwater Florida should definitely be on your list of must-visit destinations in the USA.

Featured image: L-R: Chefs Artrip, Reinsmith, Reyes and Ocando (Photo Visit St Pete-Clearwater)

