World Eats Sitges, Spain

Dining in the small coastal city of Sitges, Spain is a true delight.

The culinary choices here run the gamut from traditional Spanish and Catalan to a delightful selection of international menus. Naturally you can expect Spain’s trademark dishes like rich paella, Iberian ham, and fresh tapas, whether you’re in fine-dining or casual-hangout spots. And lately, more creative and local-seasonal menus are beginning to elevate the scene. Here’s a look at a few of the top restaurants making a big splash in one of the world’s most LGBTQ-friendly destinations.

HIBOU

You can feel the ambience before even entering Hibou. The restaurant is perched on a triangular corner spot on a soft slope, so it feels like you’re an owl overlooking the busy intersection outside (hibou is the Catalan word for owl). Passersby can peer in through its big windows to see its inviting forest-green walls, stone bar, and natural wood furniture.

Once inside, the compact menu feels right for the compact dining room, but what mighty dishes it delivers. Hailing from both Uruguay and Phoenix, Arizona, Chef Toel Falero and his co-owner/wife Charlotte prioritize the most seasonal ingredients, and prepare them with what Hibou describes as “minimal intervention”—a lovely way to keep original flavors true. This may be why the roasted carrots topped with za’atar and cashew sesame crème remain a menu staple, just like the beetroot carpaccio with feta and crunchy hazelnuts. Chef Falero knows his way around proteins, too, such as his succulent smoked short rib with chimichurri and potato millefeuille.

Daring combinations prepared with delicate attention honor Catalan’s farms and harbors well. Still, there is one more way to celebrate those local flavors, through Hibou’s proudly local, natural wine menu. Come for the good vibes, stay for the exquisite regional tastes. 2 Calle Santiago Rusiñol. Tel. 34-651-389-102. instagram.com/hibou_sitges

RESTAURANT BON ESTAR

A family-run restaurant since 1974, Bon Estar is a local institution serving classic Catalan dishes big on seafood Mediterranean flavors. With a prime location just around the corner from Plaça Industria (aka the gay Times Square of Sitges) Bon Estar’s dining room has a cozy layout with windows providing views of the pedestrian corridor outside.

During the May through October tourist season, you can enjoy excellent prix-fixe lunch menus (called menus del día, across Spain). Three-course dinner prix-fixes are offered too, though they don’t allow as much sampling of Bon Estar’s tantalizing choices, including Catalonia’s famous black paella, made with squid ink and fresh shellfish. Other Estar classic dishes feature tender grilled octopus, seasonal fried artichokes, Iberian ham croquettes, mussels steamed with marinara, and rich house-made foie ravioli.

The wine menu showcases the best local cava, white, rosé, and red vintages, many from the nearby Penedés region, as well as fine Malvasia, the sweet wine (similar to sherry) made only in Sitges. Count on knowledgeable servers to help pair the perfect glass or bottle to your entrées. And be sure to reserve your table ahead, especially on weekends, since the locals have made Bon Estar a long-running date-night hotspot. 63 Carrer de les Parellades. Tel. 34-938-943-493. sitgesbonestar.com

CAFETERIA CLARÉS

It’s a little bit off the main drag, but within easy-walking distances, Cafeteria Clarés is well worth your time thanks to the magic combo of great food, affordable prices, and warm service. The small restaurant (cafeteria in Catalan) is hyper local, with eclectic décor heavy on plants that hang from the green ceiling and white tile walls.

Clarés is open for breakfast and lunch only, and its daily-changing menus often turn pop-in visitors into regulars. The menu del día, a set choice of two courses with wine or dessert, usually serves up innovative, filling dishes. One favorite is the Zucchini Roll, a thin, long slice of zucchini with green salad stuffed inside, topped with a tangy yogurt sauce. Another is the Seafood Fideuá (thin, short noodles) with aioli, a traditional dish

Catalonians often prefer it as an alternative to paella (though the paella here is equally delicious). No matter what your tastebuds are drawn to, count on Clarés to serve only the freshest version, prepared with authentic regional flair. 55-57 Carrer Jesús. Tel. 34-930- 072-496. facebook.com/claressitges

MARICEL RESTAURANT

Among many splendid restaurants lining the Sitges beach promenade, Maricel stands out for its lovely indoor/outdoor dining areas and notably fine cuisine. Chef Louis Philippe Capo Fourny studied under renowned French and Italian chefs, and has put his elevated techniques to good use at Maricel, a family business since 1991.

Dishes here read like Michelin-caliber fare made with the best Catalonian and pan European ingredients. You may find it hard to choose between specialties like Galician style octopus with pistachio parmentier, Cantabrian anchovies on toasted tomato bread, and creamy croquettes made with free-range chicken from nearby Vilafranca.

Entrées highlight the best local farms, harbors, and ranches, with a heavy focus on seafood from the Balearic Sea whose waves lap the shore just outside the restaurant’s doors. It includes “grandma’s lobster cannelloni” and brothy seafood paella, plus other dishes like veal cheeks in red wine with Jöel Robuchon–style mashed potatoes and Iberian pork shoulder with squash strips and organic-bacon carbonara. You’re not wrong if these sound like indulgent dishes, and you’re so right if you end up returning to Maricel over and over. 6 Passeig de la Ribera. Tel. 34-938- 942-054. maricel.es

CASA ROY TORTILLERIA

As in most Spanish cities, people eat out a lot in Sitges. Sometimes for every single meal. Thankfully, Casa Roy Tortilleria is one of those all-good restaurants that is on many locals’ weekly rotation, and for good reason. Simply put, Casa Roy rocks the standards like few other spots in town. Soft zingy tomato bread (pane tomate), smoked sardines, fresh house olives, acorn-fed ham, assorted cheese boards, Andalusian-style squid with citrus mayonnaise, and tomato and tuna belly salad. You can count on Casa Roy for fantastic tapas.

Better still, few other Sitges restaurants serve such a tempting selection of Spanish omelettes, aka tortillas Española. Made of slow cooked, tender potato slices baked with eggs and sauteéd onions, Casa Roy invites you to try its 11 different styles, whether you prefer your tortilla classic or baked with additions such as spinach, chori zo, asparagus, Iberian ham and brie, et cetera. Likewise, desserts are well-made too, from the homemade egg custard to the local Spanish artisanal ice cream.

Casa Roy also has the perk of being centrally located on the main pedestrian boulevard through town. Its outdoor ter race tables are perfect for Sitges people watching, enhanced by daily food specials, along with local wine, house cock tails, fresh juices, and an excellent selection of Spanish red vermouths and aperitivos. 9 Carrer de les Parellades. Tel. 34- 669-007-846. casaroysitges.com.

You may also enjoy